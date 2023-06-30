A young man who came to meet a teenager in Ghaziabad was beaten to death, relatives accused of theft, 3 arrested

Ghaziabad : A young man from Ghaziabad’s Loni was beaten to death on suspicion of theft. The youth had a friendship with a girl, to meet whom he had gone to her house. When the relatives of the girl came to know, they caught the young man and beat him fiercely. After this, the relatives of the girl informed the police that a thief had come to their house with the intention of stealing, which has been caught by the people. After getting the information of this matter, the police team reached the spot and took stock. The police took the injured youth to the district hospital, where the doctors declared the youth dead.

In the absence of relatives, the young man reached the girl’s house

On Thursday, a 23-year-old youth named Parvez, a resident of Mustafabad Loni, reached the house of Sanjay, a resident of Vandana Vihar in Khoda area, to meet his daughter. During this time the parents of the girl were not in the house, she was alone in the house with her younger brother. When the girl’s father returned home at around five in the evening, he was furious to see her. The girl’s father and his relatives beat Parvez fiercely with rods and sticks. After this informed the police that this young man was at his house for theft. A police team reached the spot and took Parvez to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police arrested three accused

DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav told that after investigation the youth was identified. After which his family was informed in Loni. At the same time, a murder case has been registered on the complaint of Parvez’s family. In this case, we have arrested the girl’s father and two of her relatives. After preliminary investigation, it was found that Parvez had come to meet the girl and not for any theft. To save themselves, the girl’s family tried to accuse Parvez of theft. He further told that the girl had known Parvez for a year. The two spoke on the phone on Wednesday, after which Parvez came to meet her when her parents went out.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUl0JoHn1QY)