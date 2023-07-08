Aadhaar not yet linked to PAN, you can activate it again by paying just this much fine.

PAN-Aadhaar Link: The time period for linking PAN card and Aadhaar card has ended on 30th June. Now all the PAN cards which have not been linked with Aadhaar have been deactivated. If you use this PAN card, then you will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

1000 will have to be paid to activate

Senior Chartered Accountant Rajesh Khetan told that according to the Income Tax Department, to reactivate the PAN card which has been deactivated after June 30, a payment of one thousand rupees will have to be made through the e-filing portal. The thing to note here is that till this period i.e. for 30 days the PAN will remain inactive. After this, after about one month, you will be able to use the PAN card again. But people will not get a shock of Rs 1000, but Rs 6000.

It will take a month to activate

Khaitan told that due to non-linking of PAN and Aadhaar, people whose PAN card has become inactive since July 1. The biggest loss to them will be on filing ITR. You will need PAN to file ITR. To reactivate it, one thousand rupees will have to be paid. But this process will take one month. From July 1, no refund will be made against the PAN of a taxpayer whose PAN is not linked to Aadhaar card.

5000 fine will be imposed if you are late in filing income tax return

CA Ashish Aggarwal told that the last date for filing income tax return is 31 July. In case of default, a late fine of Rs 5,000 will have to be deposited. In such a case, if you activate the PAN card and file income tax return, then you will have to deposit Rs 5,000 as late fine for ITR and Rs 1,000 for linking Aadhaar PAN. In this way a payment of six thousand rupees will have to be made.

How to check whether PAN is linked with Aadhaar or not?

First of all the official website of Income Tax Department –incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ Go to

After this, in the link section, you will get the option of link, select it.

Enter your PAN and Aadhar card number.

Click on View Link Aadhaar Status, Option.

The screen will show you the PAN-Aadhaar link status.

