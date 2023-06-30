‘Aafat’ rains in Patna since night, Meteorological Department issued alert of heavy rains in many districts, know updates

Bihar Weather: Heavy rains are continuing in Bihar’s capital Patna since morning. According to the Meteorological Department, a monsoon system is active in all parts of Bihar. Due to this, it is raining heavily in different districts of the entire state. During this period, the maximum rainfall of 100 mm has been recorded in Banka. Whereas, 23 to 60 mm of rain was recorded in North Bihar. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert regarding heavy rains in Patna, Saran, Vaishali. It is being told that it will rain in the state till July 5.

Patna received 23.6 mm of rain in four hours

According to the Meteorological Department, the capital Patna received a total of 26.3 mm of rain from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm on Thursday. Due to this, half to one foot of water froze on the road at many places. Whereas, the heavy rains in the night became like itching in leprosy. It is being told that today there is an alert of heavy rain in East-West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran. Whereas, in other 33 districts including the capital Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur, there is a possibility of thunderstorm along with moderate rain and strong wind. The Meteorological Department has prohibited people from standing in the fields or under trees during rains.

Heavy rain alert issued in Bihar, see the condition of your district immediately

drop in temperature

Monsoon rains are continuing for the last two to three days in all the districts including the capital Patna. Due to this people are facing problems on one side. At the same time, there has been a decrease in the maximum temperature of the state. Due to this people have breathed a sigh of relief. However, during this time many people died due to lightning. It is being told that six people have died due to lightning in the last 24 hours only.

Amit Shah in Bihar: Poster war begins on Amit Shah’s Bihar tour, ‘Why is Manipur burning Home Minister’ weather report