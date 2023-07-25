Aaj ka Panchang 25 July 2023: Today is the seventh day of Shravan Shukla Paksha, know auspicious and inauspicious times in Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 July 2023: Hindu Panchang is very important in Astrology. Tithi, Nakshatra, Karan, Yoga etc. are used before doing any kind of auspicious work. Tithi, auspicious, inauspicious, direction shoola, Chandrabal and Tarabal etc are calculated in Panchang. Let us know what the Tuesday Panchang (Tuesday Panchang) says today, 24 July 2023.
25 July Tuesday 2023
More Shravan Shukla Paksha Saptami day – Ashtami after 10:28
Shri Shubh Samvat-2080, Shake-1945, Hijri year-1444-45
Sunrise-05:12
Sunset-06:39
Nakshatra of sunrise- Swati after Chitra
Yog-Siddha, Karan-V,
Planetary Thoughts at Sunrise-Sun-Cancer, Moon-Virgo, Mars-Leo, Mercury-Leo, Guru-Aries, Venus-Leo, Saturn-Aquarius, Rahu-
Aries, Ketu-Libra
Choghadiya – Wednesday
06:00 am to 07:30 am profit
Amrit from 07:30 am to 09:00 am
Disease from 09:00 to 10:30 in the morning
10:30 am to 12:00 am auspicious
Noon: Call from 12:00 to 1:30
Afternoon: Udveg from 01:30 to 03:00
Evening: Variable from 03:00 to 04:30
Evening: Benefits from 04:30 to 06:00
Measure
Offer durva to Ganesh ji.
Worship: Om Ganpataye Namah
Auspicious time to buy:
07:30 am to 09:00 am
Rahukaal: 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm
compass – north and north
.. Ath Rashi Falam.
