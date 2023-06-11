Aaj Ka Rashifal, 11 June 2023: The day will be auspicious for these zodiac signs including Aries, Libra, Aquarius, read your today’s horoscope

Today’s date is 11 June 2023 day Sunday and you would like to know your daily horoscope that how is your day going to be according to your zodiac sign. So don’t worry, we have made accurate predictions about how your day will be today, what will be your auspicious number, what will be your lucky color according to the effect of the movement of different planets on your zodiac sign. So let’s know today’s horoscope

Aries (chu, che, cho, la, li, lu, le, lo, a)

While talking with your friends on this day, choose your words carefully because there can be a dispute on something. Income will increase. Good news will be received. Will meet old friends and relatives. Health will remain weak. Possibility of opposition, loss of money, discord in the household, possibility of being surrounded by disease,Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 4

Taurus (e, oo, a, o, wa, v, woo, ve, wo)

Today you can take a big decision regarding your career, but somewhere or the other there will be doubts in your mind about it. Although you will get full support of your family. Health will be weak. There will be rush. A plan related to land and building will be made. The path of progress will be paved. Money flow will remain sluggish. There will be disinclination towards work.Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5

Gemini (ka, ki, ku, gh, ng, ch, k, ko, ha)

Luck is with you today. Will get full support of friends and family. You can also be determined about something, which will be beneficial in future. Debts will be recovered. Business trip will be successful. Will get profit opportunities. There will be enemy fear. Customership will be good in business.Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 8

Kirk (hee, hoo, hey, ho, da, dee, doo, dey, doe)

If you are single and looking for a relationship, today a good relationship can come for you, which will make you and your family members happy. Differences with your partner will end. Will get the cooperation and trust of the officer in the job. There will be family busyness. There will be tension due to accidental expenditure.Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5

Singh (ma, me, moo, me, mo, ta, t, to, te)

If you are troubled by some disease for a few days, then today it will improve and you will feel fresher than before. Mental health will also be better. Be careful in transactions. Party and picnic will be enjoyed. Student class will achieve success. Victory over the enemy, possibility of getting news of joy.Lucky Colour: Black Lucky Number: 1

girl (to, pa, p, poo, sh, n, th, pe, po)

There is a possibility of loss in business, so avoid taking any major decision related to money. Avoid talking about money with anyone. Businessmen will have new contracts. A new plan will be made. Will get respect. Control your speech. Feminine distress possible. Avoid discord. Success in work, enemies will be defeated.Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7

Tula (ra, re, ru, re, ro, ta, ti, tu, te)

Today your mind will be towards spirituality. You can make a plan to go to the temple with your family members or friends, due to which you will also get mental peace. There can be a situation of fear, pain and confusion. There will be futile running around. Fear-pain, possibility of mental distress. Profit and might will be fine. Bad news will be received.Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio (so, na, ni, nu, ne, no, ya, yi, u)

For a few days, if you have something in your mind that you are not able to share with anyone, then today is a suitable day for that. That’s why whatever is in your mind, say it in clear words. The journey will be successful. Don’t dispute. Be careful in transactions. Legal hurdle will be removed. There will be darshan of God. There is a possibility of benefiting from the state. Maternal concern.Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius (ye, yo, bha, bhi, bhu, dha, fa, dha, bhe)

There can be a fight with someone, but you should maintain balance on your speech. The health of any member of the house can also remain bad. There will be restlessness. Health will remain weak. Will get support from life partner. Political obstacle will be removed. Possibility of eye pain. There will be profit and intelligence. Will be troubled by the enemy.Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn (Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Kha, Kho, Ga, Gi)

Students may get scolded by their teachers for some issue due to which their mind will remain frustrated. In such a situation, instead of getting angry or angry, if you introspect, you will get better results. Do not take risk in love affair. Be careful while using vehicles and machinery. Don’t get into trouble. Possibility of finding a way forward. Enemies will be defeated. would benefit.Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius (goo, ge, go, sa, si, soo, se, so, da)

If you have invested money in the share market, today you may have to bear losses, but it will improve with time. Many good opportunities will come to you which you can take advantage of. Employment will increase. Business trip will be successful. There will be concern of the family. would benefit. Will experience unwell. There will be no freedom from worry.Lucky Colour: Sky Lucky Number: 1

Meen (di, du, th, z, n, de, do, cha, chi)

Your expenses may be high on this day, but do not worry about it because in a few days you will get its proper benefits. There will be concern about the health of the spouse. There can be unrest outside the house. Efforts will be successful. There will be chances of travel. There is a possibility of some trouble.

Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 9