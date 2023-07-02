Aaj Ka Rashifal, 2 July 2023: It will be auspicious for these zodiac signs including Aries, Libra, Sagittarius, read your today’s horoscope

Aries (chu, che, cho, la, li, lu, le, lo, a)

Some such incidents will happen on this day among the people living in love relationship, which will remain as a memorable and sweet experience in the future. Success will be achieved with less effort. Opportunities for profit will come to hand. There will be an increase in employment. Will be able to help friends. There will be an increase in social prestige. Business will be profitable.Lucky Number 8Lucky Color White

Taurus (e, oo, a, o, wa, v, woo, ve, wo)

Your wife will doubt you and you will not be able to solve it quickly. Post graduation students will be aware of their career and work accordingly. Beware of evil people, they can cause harm. There will be concern about the health of the spouse. Bad news can come from anywhere. Will be able to dare to take risks. Income will remain. Will get the support of brothers.

Lucky Number 7Lucky Color Gray

Gemini (ka, ki, ku, gh, ng, ch, k, ko, ha)

Financially, today is going to be auspicious for you and your business. If business agreements were stuck for some time, they will be confirmed today. Do not do any transaction in haste. be in good shape. There will be unnecessary expenditure. Business trip will be successful. There can be unexpected profit. There are chances of growth in business. Will get the support of partners.Lucky Number 6Lucky Color Kesari

Kirk (hee, hoo, hey, ho, da, dee, doo, dey, doe)

Keep valuables safe. There will be expenditure on the health of the spouse. Avoid using mild words in speech. There will be an increase in anxiety and tension. Students pursuing higher education will establish new dimensions for themselves. They may get an opportunity to work in such a field which they had not even thought of. In such a situation, a lot of new things will be learned from this experience.Lucky Number 4Lucky Color Blue

Singh (ma, me, moo, me, mo, ta, t, to, te)

Today there can be a discussion about something in your house. Any old dispute can be resolved. Will have to go out for some work related to the house. Enemies will remain calm. Opportunities for profit will come to hand. Business travel will be beneficial. Efforts to recover dues will be successful. Will get the support of friends. There will be a plan to start new work.Lucky Number 9Lucky Color Yellow

girl (to, pa, p, poo, sh, n, th, pe, po)

There will be concern related to health and studies from the child side. A new plan will be made. You will not get immediate benefit. Work style may have to be changed. Business-business will be profitable. Single people will feel disappointed. Even if his talk is going on, it will stop. Businessmen need to work with patience.lucky number 5 lucky color pink

Tula (ra, re, ru, re, ro, ta, ti, tu, te)

A negative image will be created about you in the relationship. The elders of the house can keep distance from you or remain angry. Speak sweet words with everyone and control anger. Fatigue and weakness may remain. be in good shape. Will be interested in religious work. You can get an opportunity to participate in any religious ritual. The situation will be favorable by removing legal hurdles.

Lucky Number 3Lucky Color Brown

Scorpio (so, na, ni, nu, ne, no, ya, yi, u)

If you are currently in 11th or 12th class, then there will be more stress regarding studies and you will spend most of your time in studies. Do not rush in love affair. There can be a dispute. There will be negativity. Do not be negligent in the use of vehicles and machinery. Young men and women should take special care. Don’t encourage controversy. Self-respect can get hurt.Lucky Number 2 Lucky Color Gray

Sagittarius (ye, yo, bha, bhi, bhu, dha, fa, dha, bhe)

Will remain physically fit and new energy will be created. If you are already facing any serious illness, then you will get relief in it. Legal hurdle is possible. Avoid making light jokes. Opponents will remain active. Money loss can happen in any way. Will get support from life partner. Legal hurdles will be removed and a situation of profit will be created.

Lucky Number 7Lucky Color Maroon

Capricorn (Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Kha, Kho, Ga, Gi)

Don’t do any work that will cause insult. be in good shape. There will be worry and tension. There will be expenditure on the means of happiness. There are chances of increase in permanent assets. Property work can give big benefits. If you are already in a love relationship with someone, then do not get involved in any argument with your partner on this day or do not talk with them in such a way that it can take the form of a dispute.

Lucky Number 6Lucky Color Asmani

Aquarius (goo, ge, go, sa, si, soo, se, so, da)

Protect the eyes from diseases and injuries. Don’t be in a hurry in the transaction. An entertaining trip can be planned. You will get an opportunity to participate in some festival. Favorite food will be enjoyed. Students studying in college can get confused in some things and remain confused about what to do and what not to do. In such a situation, the guidance of a senior will be very useful.

Lucky Number 9Lucky Color Orange

Meen (di, du, th, z, n, de, do, cha, chi)

Today is not a good day for love affairs, especially if you are married. Today, the position of the Moon on your horoscope is not good, due to which either your wife’s health may remain bad or there may be a rift in the relationship. Today is not a good day for love affairs, especially if you are married. Today the position of Moon is not good in your horoscope.Lucky Number 1Lucky Color Green