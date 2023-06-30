Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 June 2023: The day will be auspicious for these zodiac signs including Aries, Libra, Aquarius, read your today’s horoscope

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 June 2023: Today’s date is 30 June 2023 day Friday and you would like to know your daily horoscope that how your day is going to be according to your zodiac sign.

We have made an accurate assessment of how your day will be today, what will be your auspicious number, how will be your lucky color, according to the effect of the movement of different planets on your zodiac sign. So let’s know today’s horoscope

Aries (chu, che, cho, la, li, lu, le, lo, a)

Control anger and excitement. Don’t encourage controversy. Chronic disease will be the cause of hindrance. There will be expenditure on health. Do not be negligent in the use of vehicles and machinery. People living in a joint family are likely to have differences with their relatives regarding something.

lucky number 3

lucky color brown

Taurus (e, oo, a, o, wa, v, woo, ve, wo)

The mind will be engaged in worship and satsang. There will be peace of mind. The work of court and court will be favourable. Opportunities for profit will come to hand. There will be an atmosphere of happiness. You will give most of your time to your family and your nature will be friendly with them, due to which there will be sweetness in the relationship.

lucky number 2

lucky color gray

Gemini (ka, ki, ku, gh, ng, ch, k, ko, ha)

A new plan will be made. Methodology will improve. The desire to do social work will awaken. Reputation will increase. The means of happiness will gather. Dominance will be established in the job. On this day, your mind will be less in studies and more in other areas, but doubt will remain in your mind about something.

lucky number 7

lucky color maroon

Kirk (hee, hoo, hey, ho, da, dee, doo, dey, doe)

There will be unknown fear and anxiety. The journey will be successful. There may be eye pain. Be careful in transactions. Do not give advice to anyone without asking. Efforts to recover dues will be successful. There will be success in business and your enemies will also be impressed by you. There will be a positive atmosphere about you in the market.

lucky number 6

lucky color the sky

Singh (ma, me, moo, me, mo, ta, t, to, te)

Unexpected expenses will come to the fore. There will be trouble if there is no arrangement. There will be a decrease in business. There can be conflicts in the job. There can be differences with partners. If you are pursuing higher education then you will get a new guide in life who can show you the right path.

lucky number 9

lucky color sentry

girl (to, pa, p, poo, sh, n, th, pe, po)

Control your excitement. Will get support from life partner. Business trip will be successful. There are chances of unexpected gains. Luck will be with you. Business will do fine. Rights can increase in the job. If you are in love life, then the expenses will increase and you will try to do something new for your partner. Mutual love will increase between both of you.

lucky number 1

lucky color Green

Tula (ra, re, ru, re, ro, ta, ti, tu, te)

Good news will be received from far away. There will be an increase in confidence. Colleagues will support you in the job. Don’t act hastily in business. Avoid injuries and accidents. Financially, today will be auspicious for you and stalled work will be done. If the money is stuck somewhere, then it will also be returned, due to which prosperity will come in the house.

lucky number 8

lucky color white

Scorpio (so, na, ni, nu, ne, no, ya, yi, u)

Efforts will be successful. Problems of any big work will be removed. Will be able to cooperate with friends. There will be reduction in debt. There will be satisfaction. Social prestige will increase. Business will run according to your wishes. Your faith in your partner will be stronger. Some of his words can affect you a lot. There will be compatibility in the job. Investment will be auspicious. Don’t do the work of risk and bail.

lucky number 7

lucky color grey

Sagittarius (ye, yo, bha, bhi, bhu, dha, fa, dha, bhe)

On this day, due to being very busy with your work, you will not be able to give much time to your parents, but the feeling of serving them will remain in your mind. There will be full support of brother and sister, due to which the mind will be happy. There will be unrest outside the house. There will be interruption in work. There will be reduction in income and workload in the job. There can be arguments with people without any reason.

lucky number 3

lucky color saffron

Capricorn (Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Kha, Kho, Ga, Gi)

Party and picnic will be planned. Time will be well spent with friends. Will enjoy delicious food. Intellectual work will be successful. You will get the guidance of an enlightened person. On this day you will be mentally healthy and creativity will increase. While speaking with everyone, keep your behavior soft and speak sweetly.

lucky number 4

lucky color Blue

Aquarius (goo, ge, go, sa, si, soo, se, so, da)

Buying and selling of permanent property can bring big benefits. There will be rivalry. Will be happy to get the cooperation of partners on time. There will be cooperation of subordinates in the job. Your sweet behavior will attract the family members towards you and they will be impressed by your words. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the house and all together can make a program to go out somewhere.

lucky number 9

lucky color Yellow

Meen (di, du, th, z, n, de, do, cha, chi)

Control the restlessness of the mind. The situation will be favorable after the legal hurdles are removed. There will be mutual kindness on the life partner. There can be loss of money in haste. Business will grow. Everything will be fine in the family and you can get some good news from your maternal side. In such a situation, keep your behavior soft towards everyone and stay away from any kind of fighting.

lucky number 5

lucky color pink

