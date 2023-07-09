Aaj Ka Rashifal, 9 July 2023: It will be auspicious for these zodiac signs including Aries, Libra, Sagittarius, read your today’s horoscope

Aries (chu, che, cho, la, li, lu, le, lo, a)

If you had set a goal earlier but were not able to move forward on it, then today will be a suitable day for that. That’s why start whatever you are thinking today. Be patient. There will be delay in the works being done. There will be worry and tension. Time will be well spent with friends. There will be workload in the job. There will be certainty in income.Lucky Number-3Lucky Colour- Sky Blue

Taurus (e, oo, a, o, wa, v, woo, ve, wo)

Most of today’s time will be spent in sports. If you play any physical game, you can hear good news in it, which will make the mind happy. Keep valuables safe. Party and picnic can be organized. Will get an opportunity to participate in some auspicious work. Will enjoy delicious dishes.Lucky Number – 9 Lucky Color – Orange

Gemini (ka, ki, ku, gh, ng, ch, k, ko, ha)

Today will be auspicious for married people. You can plan to go somewhere around with your partner. Today will bring sweet memories between both of them. There will be expenditure on getting new clothes. The journey will be interesting. Will get the cooperation of brothers. Avoid risk and bail work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness outside the house.Lucky Number – 7 Lucky Color – Green

Kirk (hee, hoo, hey, ho, da, dee, doo, dey, doe)

Students will get guidance from a friend from whom they will not expect. It can also be a friend of your brother or sister. However, this opinion will be very useful for you. Pleasant information can be received from far away. There will be arrival of guests in the house. There will be expenditure. There will be an increase in confidence. Avoid risk and bail work. Will feel like doing a big job. Will get the support of the family.

Lucky Number-8Lucky Colour-White

Singh (ma, me, moo, me, mo, ta, t, to, te)

There are signs of getting big profit in family business. There may be some new agreements. The members of the house will look happy about you. You will get the support of one of your brother or sister in your work. It is a good day to do work of religious and spiritual interest. Today you are very likely to get monetary benefits.Lucky Number-1Lucky Colour-Grey

girl (to, pa, p, poo, sh, n, th, pe, po)

Take care of your health as much as possible, otherwise your health may deteriorate. That’s why consume juice or things that strengthen immunity. With this your health will be fine. You will get the fruits of hard work. Will be interested in doing social work. Will get respect. Business will give customized benefits. Introduction to an influential person will increase. Physical pain is possible. Unknown fear will haunt you.

Lucky Number-6Lucky Colour-Kesari

Tula (ra, re, ru, re, ro, ta, ti, tu, te)

There is a possibility of debate about something in the house. In such a situation, the situation will be rectified by the intervention of elders, but the feeling of bitterness will remain in the mind. Family worries will remain. Don’t be in a hurry in the transaction. Essential items may be lost. Don’t encourage controversy. Do not get instigated by any person. Do not take any important decision by getting carried away by emotion.

Lucky Number-4Lucky Colour-Blue

Scorpio (so, na, ni, nu, ne, no, ya, yi, u)

There can be a quarrel with a friend on social media and the matter can also increase in small talk. That’s why our advice is that it will be better if you handle it before it escalates. Change is possible at the workplace. The plan will be fruitful. Growth in business can be considered. Officers will be happy in the job. Subordinates will get cooperation.

Lucky Number-8 Lucky Color -Yellow

Sagittarius (ye, yo, bha, bhi, bhu, dha, fa, dha, bhe)

You can be emotional about your parents and try to do something special for them. Today, you can also plan to go somewhere around with them. A trip to a religious place can be planned. Will get the benefit of satsang. Will get family support. There will be peace and happiness outside the house. Will get guidance help from an influential person.Lucky Number-1Lucky Colour-Pink

Capricorn (Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Kha, Kho, Ga, Gi)

The problem of headache in the morning can be troubling. Those who are asthma patients should also take special care of themselves on this day. A small function can be organized in the house in which everyone will participate. Harm is possible due to injury and accident. Don’t be careless. There can be a pointless dispute with a person. There will be mental distress. Keep valuables safe.Lucky Number-4 Lucky Color -Brown

Aquarius (goo, ge, go, sa, si, soo, se, so, da)

If you are working on a project, then today there will be some problem in it. In such a situation, if you work with restraint, then the situation will be controlled. There will be an increase in mutual cooperation among all. If you are working on a project, then today there will be some problem in it. In such a situation, if you work with restraint, then the situation will be controlled.

Lucky Number -2Lucky Color -Grey

Meen (di, du, th, z, n, de, do, cha, chi)

On this day it will be felt that your family members are unable to understand you, due to which a feeling of sadness can come in your mind. In such a situation, do not let any kind of bad thoughts enter your mind. Haste will spoil the work and the problem may increase. There will be opposition. There will be compatibility in love affair. Will plan to go out. The cooperation of a senior person will make the work easier.Lucky Number-5Lucky Colour-Maroon