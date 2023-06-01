Aaj Ka Rashifal, June 1, 2023: The day will be auspicious for these zodiac signs including Aries, Libra, Aquarius, read your today’s horoscope

Aaj Ka Rashifal, June 1, 2023: Today’s date is June 1, 2023, Thursday and you would like to know your daily horoscope that how your day is going to be according to your zodiac sign.

We have made an accurate assessment of how your day will be today, what will be your auspicious number, how will be your lucky color, according to the effect of the movement of different planets on your zodiac sign. So let’s know today’s horoscope

Aries (chu, che, cho, la, li, lu, le, lo, a)

Something will excite the mind but will not be able to tell it to anyone. You can go for a walk with friends in the evening and the family atmosphere will also be good. Efforts made for mental peace will be successful. The work of the court-court will be mind-blowing. Opportunities for profit will come to hand. Colleagues will support you in the job. There will be happiness.Lucky number –3Lucky Color –pink

Taurus (e, oo, a, o, wa, v, woo, ve, wo)

Students will get to experience something new today which will be useful for them in future. Surprise can also be received from brother or sister. Do not be negligent in the use of vehicles and machinery etc. Avoid using mild words in speech. Keep valuables safe. Do not interfere in the work of others.Lucky number –1lucky color -brown

Gemini (ka, ki, ku, gh, ng, ch, k, ko, ha)

Today will be an important day for you because many changes will be seen. Auspicious work can also happen in the family. A new plan will be made for the workplace. Methodology will improve. Bad things can happen. Will feel like doing social service. There will be inquiry outside the house.lucky number -8lucky color -grey

Kirk (hee, hoo, hey, ho, da, dee, doo, dey, doe)

In professional life, you will get the support of your partner, which will be very useful for you. You may have to go out of the house for some work. Business trip will be pleasant. Will get the support and guidance of an influential person. be in good shape. Business-business will go well. Avoid risk and bail work. There will be happiness outside the house.lucky number -6Lucky Color –maroon

Singh (ma, me, moo, me, mo, ta, t, to, te)

There will be some auspicious sign from friends like getting a job or getting married etc. The mind will be relatively happy. You will get inspiration to do social service. Will get respect. There are chances of getting the lost things. Business-business will go well. You will get the happiness of the higher authority in the job.Lucky Number-7Lucky Color –the sky

girl (to, pa, p, poo, sh, n, th, pe, po)

Avoid going out in the evening and stay at home as much as possible. Today is not auspicious for you. Health of any member in the house may remain a little bad. Good news will be received. There will be an increase in confidence. Business will go well. Colleagues will support you in the job. There will be worry and tension. There will be an increase in rivalry.lucky number -4lucky color – sentry

Tula (ra, re, ru, re, ro, ta, ti, tu, te)

According to married life, today will give you some new experience. An invitation to a friend’s wedding may also come. There is a possibility of making a big profit in some way. Business trip will be successful. Efforts to remove unemployment will be successful. There will be victory in any kind of dispute.lucky number -2lucky color -Green

Scorpio (so, na, ni, nu, ne, no, ya, yi, u)

Fierceness will dominate in nature, due to which there can be tension in relationships. Someone may feel bad about something you say, so keep control over your speech while speaking. Keep valuables carefully. Fatigue and weakness may remain. Unexpected expenses will come to the fore. Loan may have to be taken. Don’t expect more from others. There will be unnecessary irritability.Lucky number –6lucky color – white

Sagittarius (ye, yo, bha, bhi, bhu, dha, fa, dha, bhe)

Today has brought mixed results for you. There will be a positive change regarding some things, while in some cases losses will also have to be incurred. Don’t take important decisions by getting carried away by emotion. There will be workload in the job. would benefit. Do not be negligent regarding health. There will be expenditure on health. Sad news can be found.

lucky number -9Lucky Color –grey

Capricorn (Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Kha, Kho, Ga, Gi)

There will be expenditure on something. There may be an interference of an outsider in the affairs of the house, which you will not like. Keep your valuables safe. Fatigue and weakness may remain. Unexpected expenses will come to the fore. Loan may have to be taken. Don’t expect more from others. There will be unnecessary irritability.lucky number -7Lucky Color –saffron

Aquarius (goo, ge, go, sa, si, soo, se, so, da)

Be careful about love relations because something can come out from somewhere which will harm your relationship. Avoid sharing everything with friends. Plans will be made to buy and sell houses, shops, factories and showrooms. There can be big profit in business. Efforts to get employment will be successfullucky number -5Lucky Color –Blue

Meen (di, du, th, z, n, de, do, cha, chi)

There will be a negative atmosphere about you in the job and the boss will also be angry with you. Some things require more effort. An atmosphere of happiness will be created. The foundation of health will remain weak. Control your speech. Will get support from life partner. The situation will become favorable by removing legal hurdles.lucky number-9lucky color -Yellow

