Aaj Ka Rashifal, June 29, 2023: The day will be auspicious for these zodiac signs including Aries, Libra, Aquarius, read your today’s horoscope

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 June 2023: Today’s date is 29 June 2023 day Thursday and you would like to know your daily horoscope that how your day is going to be according to your zodiac sign.

We have made an accurate assessment of how your day will be today, what will be your auspicious number, how will be your lucky color, according to the effect of the movement of different planets on your zodiac sign. So let’s know today’s horoscope

Aries (chu, che, cho, la, li, lu, le, lo, a)

You can plan to go out somewhere, but there will be concern about the expenses. In such a situation, it will be better if we settle all the calculations by doing all the planning in advance. Opportunities for profit will come to hand. There will be speed in business-business. Responsibility will increase in the job. Don’t be in a hurry to invest. Income will remain.happy color: sentrylucky number: 8

Taurus (e, oo, a, o, wa, v, woo, ve, wo)

Your spouse will try to do something new for you, so you should also try to give something to him, so that the mutual love between the two increases further. Efforts to remove unemployment will be successful. There will be desired success in the works of the stock market. Rights can increase in the job. There will be satisfaction and happiness on receiving gifts and gifts.Lucky Colour: RedLucky Number: 7

Gemini (ka, ki, ku, gh, ng, ch, k, ko, ha)

The mind may remain distracted due to family problems, but the advice of elders will be very useful. That’s why listen to them carefully and do the same. There will be certainty in income. Unexpected expenses will come to the fore. The budget will deteriorate. Loan may have to be taken. Kusganti can lead to defamation and loss of money.happy color: skylucky number: 1

Kirk (hee, hoo, hey, ho, da, dee, doo, dey, doe)

Avoid eating outside food on this day, otherwise you may complain of stomach ache. Take only homemade nutritious food. Business-business will give psychological benefits. Income will remain. Don’t take the risk. Valuables may be stolen or lost, be careful.Lucky Colour: Purplelucky number: 6

Singh (ma, me, moo, me, mo, ta, t, to, te)

You will get the support of your rivals in business and there is a possibility of getting a good deal. College students will be worried about something. Will get support from life partner. There will be speed in the works of court and court. Business-business will be profitable. Investment will be auspicious. Time will be pleasant with friends.Lucky Colour: sentryLucky Number: 2

girl (to, pa, p, poo, sh, n, th, pe, po)

You will get the support of your rivals in business and there is a possibility of getting a good deal. College students will be worried about something. Business work will be more busy. Income will increase. There will be expenditure on the means of happiness. Investment will give favorable benefits. Family support will be available on time.Lucky Colour: sentryLucky Number: 2

Tula (ra, re, ru, re, ro, ta, ti, tu, te)

Today has brought auspicious signs for the housewives. Today you will have less work and the idea of ​​doing something new will come in your mind. The behavior of a loved one can hurt your heart. Sad news can be found. There will be negativity. Will not feel like working. There will be anger due to not getting the essential item on time.Lucky Colour: sky blueLucky Number: 6

Scorpio (so, na, ni, nu, ne, no, ya, yi)

You may have to go out of the house for some work, but at the same time you will feel lonely. In such a situation, talk to someone close to you and spend some time with him. Investment will be auspicious. Travel will be planned. Guidance and support will be received from an influential important person. Will meet forgotten friends.Lucky Colour: YellowLucky Number: 3

Sagittarius (ye, yo, bha, bhi, bhu, dha, fa, dha, bhe)

There can be an argument with your partner about something, but if you work with patience, then the matter will be resolved soon. Business-business will be fine. Support of friends will be received on time. The mind will be upset after receiving the sad news. Will not feel like working.Lucky Colour: BlackLucky Number: 5

Capricorn (Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Kha, Kho, Ga, Gi)

If you have invested money in property, then you can get its benefit today. In such a situation, keep an eye and avoid sharing more details with anyone. Party and picnic can be organized. Students will be successful in class exams and interviews etc. Will take interest in studies. Business-business will give psychological benefits.Lucky Colour: BlueLucky Number: 1

Aquarius (goo, ge, go, sa, si, soo, se, so, da)

Do not tell domestic matters to any outsider, otherwise it will be counterproductive for you. There can be differences between the members of the house regarding some old matter. The means of happiness will gather. Efforts to get employment will be successful. There will be profit from business business. You will get appreciation in the job.Lucky Colour: WhiteLucky Number: 2

Meen (di, du, th, z, n, de, do, cha, chi)

Working like a team in the office will prove to be better for you. That’s why if you divide the work in the team and then do it then the result will also be good. New sources of income can be obtained. Will be able to help friends. There will be satisfaction with income. There will be an increase in social prestige. The work of the stock market will give favorable benefits.Lucky Colour: Bluelucky number: 7

