Aaj Ka Rashifal, May 20, 2023: The day will be auspicious for these zodiac signs including Aries, Libra, Aquarius, read your today’s horoscope

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 20 May 2023: Today’s date is 20 May 2023 day Saturday and you would like to know your daily horoscope that how your day is going to be according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (chu, che, cho, la, li, lu, le, lo, a)

If you are a businessman and a deal has been pending with a party for a few days, then it will be completed on this day and you will be in profit. Tiredness will be more, take rest, you will get financial benefit for small scale industry, family advice will reduce mental pressure. . There will be a good performance, you will get happiness from your beloved.Lucky Colour: WhiteLucky Number: 8

Taurus (e, oo, a, o, wa, v, woo, ve, wo)

If you are looking for a job, then today you may get some calls for interview. In such a situation, do not panic and give interview with full confidence. Pay more attention to health. There will be many opportunities to earn money, forget your problems, spend time with family members, it is auspicious day for businessmen, take profit.happy color: greylucky number: 7

Gemini (ka, ki, ku, gh, ng, ch, k, ko, ha)

There will be full cooperation of colleagues and they will understand you. There will be an argument with a junior in the job about something, but it will also end soon. Will come to the surface by nature like a child. Energy will be full, there will be unseen profits. Long pending work will be completed. Take time out in solitude.Lucky Colour: saffronLucky Number: 6

Kirk (hee, hoo, hey, ho, da, dee, doo, dey, doe)

If you play any physical sport, then take care mainly on this day because injury can occur while playing sports. This injury will cause big problems later on. There will be no other physical problem and you will be completely healthy. Relax, there can be a fight with someone. The matter can go up to the court. Which will cost money.happy color: BlueLucky Number: 4

Singh (ma, me, moo, me, mo, ta, t, to, te)

Married people will have estrangement with their wife due to which a feeling of bitterness will arise in the relationship. So keep this in mind and try to understand them. There will be fun, wishes will be fulfilled through blessings, luck will be attained, results will be good in the office.Lucky Colour: Yellowlucky number: 9

girl (to, pa, p, poo, sh, n, th, pe, po)

Something related to career will trouble the mind but will not be able to share it with anyone. Money will be a problem, but friends will help in that. Quit the habit of drinking, it is harming you, there will be economic benefit in the evening, old memories will be fresh, it will be easy to get money. There will be peace in the job.Lucky Colour: pinkLucky Number: 5

Tula (ra, re, ru, re, ro, ta, ti, tu, te

The economic condition will be good but will be able to concentrate less in business. Due to more household chores, there will be less attention in business and more at home. Although you will remain in profit and there will be no loss of any kind. You can get the drowned amount, try. Business trip will be successful.Lucky Colour: brownLucky Number: 3

Scorpio (so, na, ni, nu, ne, no, ya, yi, u)

You will get full support of friends but it will not be enough. There are signs of auspicious work happening in the house and during this time relatives may also come and go. Will get benefit in new work. You will get encouraging information. Before doing any auspicious work, do take the name of Lord Shree Ganesh, the remover of troubles.Lucky Colour: grayLucky Number: 2

Sagittarius (ye, yo, bha, bhi, bhu, dha, fa, dha, bhe)

There will be tension regarding some minor things, but most of the time you will experience improvement in yourself. During this, your mind will be on doing or trying new things. There will be workload in the job. There can be tension in the house. Others will expect more from you.Lucky Colour: IroonLucky Number: 7

Capricorn (Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Kha, Kho, Ga, Gi)

If you love someone, then tell them today, the result will be better. If you are already in a love relationship with someone, then on this day someone can come to know about it whom you do not want to tell. Avoid risk and bail work.Lucky Colour: the skyLucky Number: 6

Aquarius (goo, ge, go, sa, si, soo, se, so, da)

Students doing post graduation will get good job offers due to which the mind will be happy. There is a possibility of some untoward happening at home, due to which there will be a feeling of sadness in the mind. A plan will be made to go out. Enemies will be defeated. There will be happiness outside the house.

Lucky Colour: sentry

lucky number: 9

Meen (di, du, th, z, n, de, do, cha, chi)

There will be an atmosphere of tension in the house, although it will be resolved quickly with the intervention of elders. A close relative may come to the house. There will be happiness. Obstacle is possible due to injury and disease. Don’t get into trouble. Evil people can cause harm.Lucky Colour: Greenlucky number: 1

