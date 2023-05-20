Aaj Ka Rashifal, May 21, 2023: The day will be auspicious for these zodiac signs including Aries, Libra, Aquarius, read your today’s horoscope

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 21 May 2023: Today’s date is 21 May 2023 day Sunday and you would like to know your daily horoscope that how your day is going to be according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (chu, che, cho, la, li, lu, le, lo, a)

Opportunities for profit will come to hand. Will be interested in spirituality. Will get the benefit of satsang. Bad company will cause harm, avoid it. Business will do fine. Today will be auspicious for the students and they can get good results. They will become worthy of praise in their school-college as well, so pay special attention to studies. During this, classmates will also help you a lot.lucky number 1lucky color Green

Taurus (e, oo, a, o, wa, v, woo, ve, wo)

Do not take risk in love affair. Court and court work will be done. Getting money will be easy. There will be unnecessary expenditure. There will be tension. There will be mixed results in the field of business. Some such opportunities will come in which you will get big profit and sometimes you will have to face loss. Overall, you will be in savings and there will not be much problem.

lucky number 8

lucky color white

Gemini (ka, ki, ku, gh, ng, ch, k, ko, ha)

Work will be done with a little effort. The methodology will be appreciated. Income will increase. Opportunities for love affair will be easily available. The relation of the people living in the relation will be sweeter and the trust of both will become stronger. If you are talking about marriage with someone, then someone from the other side will try to create hurdles in it.lucky number 7lucky color grey

Kirk (hee, hoo, hey, ho, da, dee, doo, dey, doe)

Work will be done with a little effort. The methodology will be appreciated. Income will increase. You will easily get opportunities for love affair. Mentally, you may remain worried about something and will not be able to share it with anyone, due to which the worry will increase further. In such a situation, our advice is that whatever is the matter, you must share it with any of your friends or relatives.lucky number 6lucky color saffron

Singh (ma, me, moo, me, mo, ta, t, to, te)

Don’t get into other’s words. Work with discretion and patience. There will be an increase in profit. Negativity can increase. Married people are likely to quarrel with their husband or wife on this day, due to which mutual differences will increase further. In such a time, do not let the ego dominate you and try to understand each other.lucky number 4lucky color Blue

girl (to, pa, p, poo, sh, n, th, pe, po)

Wealth will come easily. Good news will be received. Will meet forgotten friends. New friends will be made. People doing private jobs will get full support of their colleagues today, which will make it easier for them to do their work. Most of the time you will spend on yourself such as TV, computer, social sites etc.lucky number 9lucky color Yellow

Tula (ra, re, ru, re, ro, ta, ti, tu, te)

The heart can get hurt by the behavior of someone close to you. There will be tension due to not getting the essential items on time. Don’t expect from others. There can be a problem of nervousness. Those who have problems in breathing, take care of themselves mainly. If you keep an inhaler with you, then keep an extra inhaler with you so that there is no problem later.lucky number 5lucky color pink

Scorpio (so, na, ni, nu, ne, no, ya, yi, u)

Old stalled money can be found. Efforts will be successful. Business trip will be successful. Will feel like doing big work. Today your mind will be more engaged in outdoor activities. Even while staying at home, you will be lost in what is going on outside etc. Because of this, family members can also remain angry with you.lucky number 3lucky color brown

Sagittarius (ye, yo, bha, bhi, bhu, dha, fa, dha, bhe)

Unnecessary items will not be available on time. There will be irritability. There can be unnecessary arguments. There will be certainty in income. Today will be a comfortable day for the people doing government jobs and will get to learn new experiences which will be very useful in future. Take care of the health of brother or sister.lucky number 2lucky color gray

Capricorn (Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Kha, Kho, Ga, Gi)

You will get an opportunity to participate in some festival. Students will get success in class exams and interviews etc. Students studying in college will also get full support of their teachers and senior students, which will prove to be beneficial in planning your future strategy.lucky number 7lucky color maroon

Aquarius (goo, ge, go, sa, si, soo, se, so, da)

A new plan will be made. Will get an opportunity to do social work. Reputation will increase. Stopped work will be completed. There may be new contracts. People who are already in a relationship can get emotional about their partner and will continue to worry about their health. If you are waiting for marriage and positive conversation is going on with someone then the matter will move forward.lucky number 6lucky color the sky

Meen (di, du, th, z, n, de, do, cha, chi)

Married people’s love for their spouse will increase, but they will have to face some resentment from their in-laws side, which will affect their personal life as well. Permanent property works will give psychological benefits. There will be an increase in employment. Getting money will be easy. Loss is possible in the transaction.lucky number 9lucky color sentry

