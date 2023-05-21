Aaj Ka Rashifal, May 22, 2023: The day will be auspicious for these zodiac signs including Aries, Libra, Aquarius, read your today’s horoscope

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 22 May 2023: Today’s date is 22 May 2023 day Monday and you would like to know your daily horoscope that how your day is going to be according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (chu, che, cho, la, li, lu, le, lo, a)

There can be chances of going abroad for pursuing higher education. Listen carefully to the advice of elders on this subject which will be useful for you in future. Success will be achieved in creative works. Will get the guidance of enlightened people. Will enjoy delicious food. A plan will be made to do a new job. Business will do fine.Lucky number – 6Lucky Color –white

Taurus (e, oo, a, o, wa, v, woo, ve, wo)

You will get important advice from your teacher. Parents’ health will be fine. Will get full support from friends. You will get relief from the workload in the job. The journey will be enjoyable. There will be a possibility of some untoward incident. There will be compatibility in love affair. Don’t be in a hurry in the transaction. Contact with an influential person will increase.lucky number-9lucky color -grey

Gemini (ka, ki, ku, gh, ng, ch, k, ko, ha)

Avoid investing in anything that has high risk, otherwise you will regret later. You will get success in the field of agriculture. Do not expect from others. Take any big decision carefully. Keep valuables safe. There will be certainty in income. Don’t take the risk. Chronic disease may arise. You can get mourning news.Lucky Number-7Lucky Colour-saffron

Kirk (hee, hoo, hey, ho, da, dee, doo, dey, doe)

The blessings of your elders will remain on you and something good will happen to you on this day, due to which the mind will be happy. A plan will be made to buy and sell land, building, shop and showroom etc. The path of progress will be paved. There are chances of getting fame. Will feel like doing social work. would benefit.lucky number -5Lucky Colour-Blue

Singh (ma, me, moo, me, mo, ta, t, to, te)

Your enemies will secretly try to harm you but will not be able to succeed. Due to your good nature with everyone, respect will increase in the society. Efforts for advancement will be successful. Income will increase. The solution to any big problem will be easily found. There are chances of unexpected gains. There is a possibility of getting promotion and reward etc. The journey will be interesting.

lucky number -6Lucky Color –Yellow

girl (to, pa, p, poo, sh, n, th, pe, po)

If you are single and looking for a good life partner, then today your search may come to an end as there is a strong possibility of starting a conversation with someone today. Work in the job will be appreciated. The right thing can also be opposed, be patient. The situation will be favorable. Physical pain is possible. Don’t ignore health. Happiness will remain.

lucky number -3lucky color – pink

Tula (ra, re, ru, re, ro, ta, ti, tu, te)

If you have started working in a new company then today is a good day for you. You will get encouragement for your work and full cooperation of your colleagues. There can be more expenditure on health. Don’t encourage controversy. Be patient. Business will be profitable. There will be workload in the job. Guidance will come from someone special. Lucky Number- 1 Lucky Colour- Brown

Scorpio (so, na, ni, nu, ne, no, ya, yi, u)

Today you will get the result of your hard work. There will be progress in the field of politics and there will be profit in business as well. Today is also auspicious for students. There will be an increase in might and reputation. The means of happiness will gather. There will be concern of the child side. Unknown fear will haunt you. Business-business will give psychological benefits. Efforts to recover dues will be successful.

Lucky Number-8

lucky color-grey

Sagittarius (ye, yo, bha, bhi, bhu, dha, fa, dha, bhe)

Relations with neighbors will be strong and all will think of doing some work together. There are signs of religious rituals happening at home as well. Do not promote controversy. Rajbhay will remain. Be careful while using vehicles and machinery. Keep valuables safe. Do not interfere in the work of others.

lucky number -6

lucky color– maroon

Capricorn (Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Kha, Kho, Ga, Gi)

There will be looseness in the body and mind will not be engaged in any work. There will be lethargy during the day but will have to go out for some work in the afternoon. A new plan will be made. Methodology will improve. There are possibilities of completion of work stuck for a long time. Time will be spent happily with friends and family. Health can remain weak.

Lucky number – 7

lucky color – sky blue

Aquarius (goo, ge, go, sa, si, soo, se, so, da)

There will be stability in work and increase in income. Your juniors will listen to you carefully and you will also appear happy with them. Chances of more money are made. Do not hesitate and try. There can be an increase in authority in the job. Business-business will give psychological benefits. Will get the support of partners. Luck will be with you. The plan of pilgrimage will be successful. Will get the benefit of satsang. There will be happiness outside the house.

Lucky Number-4

lucky color– sentry

Meen (di, du, th, z, n, de, do, cha, chi)

You may have a tiff with a relative and something said by him will prick you. There can be a discussion about this in the family, but you should work with restraint. There will be arrival of guests in the house. Good news will be received. Avoid using mild words in speech. There will be an increase in confidence. Will get opportunities for entertainment. Time will be well spent with friends.

lucky number– 2

lucky color -Green

