Aaju's co-star Ayushi Khurana made a sensational disclosure about Shoaib Ibrahim, said- because of his son...

TV’s famous couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have recently become parents. The actress has given birth to a baby boy. It was a premature delivery. After which the couple had to stay in the hospital with the baby for several days. However, now he has come home and is enjoying a lot with his son. Couple also revealed the name of their baby boy through YouTube blog. They have named the little prince Ruhaan. Apart from this, Deepika told how everything has started happening according to her with the arrival of the child. Whereas Shoaib is taking full care of his family at this time.

Ayushi Khurana made sensational revelations about Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen in the show Aajuni. However, after the birth of the son, he had announced that he would leave the serial, as Deepika and Baby are his first responsibility at the moment. The actor later said that the makers were very nice and had said that they would reduce his timing and give him a break later. After which the actor did not leave the show and continued shooting. Now the actor’s costar Ayushi Khurana has made some revelations. The actress said that she is very excited to meet her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim’s son. The actress had earlier shared that Shoaib was also tensed when Dipika Kakar had to go into premature delivery.

There have been many changes in the shooting schedule for Shoaib.

Now Ayushi Khurana while talking to E-Times shared how the makers of Ajunji have completely changed their shoot schedule to allow Shoaib to spend maximum time with the baby and how she is coping with the new shoot schedule and work. Keeping pace with the hours of The actress said, I think Shoaib is doing very well between the responsibility of father and shooting. Also, the production house has managed a lot for Shoaib regarding his timing so that he can spend more time with his child. I think yes, everything is being managed very well.

There have been many changes in the work of Ayushi Khurana.

When Aayushi Khurana was asked if there has been any change in your shoot schedule as well, to which she said, yes, there has been a lot of change in the schedule as Shoaib has told that he will work for 15 days in a month, so our work schedule is 12 hours. The shift has reduced to 10 hours. So most of the time I pack up with them and I get holidays like them. Most of our scenes are together, so I used to work 23-24 days a month and now I am working 15-16 days, so definitely a lot has changed.

Ayushi Khurana will go to meet Deepika’s baby

Ayushi Khurana on meeting Deepika’s baby: Yes, of course I am going to meet Deepika and Shoaib’s baby, but I think I will visit them after a month, as they are currently at Shoaib’s sister’s house. Living and not yet fully settled. So once their house is complete and the baby’s routine is settled, all the co-stars are planning to visit them together and meet the little one.

Why didn’t Shoaib Ibrahim leave the show Ajuni?

In a YouTube blog, Shoaib shared his feelings about becoming a new father. He was said to have almost made up his mind to leave Ajuji before the arrival of the baby, he informed the show makers about his decision to leave the show. The actor said, “Throughout Deepika’s pregnancy, I haven’t been able to spend much time with her, even after taking time off from shoots. That’s why I told Deepika, right now I want to spend time with you or with the baby, at least.” At least 3-4 months, after that I will start looking for work.” However, Dipika did not want Shoaib to leave the show midway. However, the makers of the show explained to him and co-ordinated as much as possible. The actor expressed his gratitude to his production team and said that they understand his situation, and hence they have given me leave and have promised to handle the shooting schedule later as well.

