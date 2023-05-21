Aaliyah Kashyap engaged to foreign boyfriend, know who is Anurag Kashyap’s son-in-law Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap Engagement: Happiness is about to come to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s house. Anurag’s daughter Alia Kashyap has got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Shane proposes Aaliya for marriage. Alia gave this information to her fans on social media. As soon as this news went viral, everyone started congratulating him. Let us tell you who is the future son-in-law of Anurag.

Alia Kashyap shared these pictures



Alia Kashyap has posted some of her pictures on her Instagram. In the first picture, she is seen showing off her diamond ring. In the second photo, Alia and Shane are seen kissing each other. He wrote in the caption with the pictures, so it happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiancee! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love.

Anurag Kashyap’s comment

Shane Gregoire replied to his Aaliyah post and wrote, “So grateful to be connected to the love of my life, love you now and forever.” Commenting on his daughter’s post, Anurag Kashyap wrote, Congratulations. Alia’s BFF Khushi Kapoor posted this picture on her Insta story and wrote, My best friend just got engaged.

Who is Anurag Kashyap’s future son-in-law?



22-year-old Alia Kashyap’s fiancé Shane Gregoire is the founder of Rocket Powered Sound, a company named Rocket Powered Sound. He is 23 years old and is an American entrepreneur. Alia and Shane have been dating each other for three years. At the same time, Alia remains in discussion about her vlog.