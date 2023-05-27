Aam Aadmi Party dissolves its organization in Goa with immediate effect, know the reason

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dissolved its present organization in Goa with immediate effect. AAP has tweeted its information. It has been told by the party that the new organizational structure will be announced soon.

Amit Palekar will continue to work as state president

The Aam Aadmi Party may have dissolved its organization with immediate effect, but has retained its state president. AAP tweeted and wrote, the present organization in the state of Goa is dissolved with immediate effect except for the post of party state president. Mr. Amit Palekar will continue to work as the State President. The new organizational structure will be announced soon.

Existing office bearers will be swapped

Goa After disbanding the organization, news is coming that AAP may hand over the responsibility on all the posts of the party to the new office bearers. Along with this, there is also news that a major reshuffle will be done in the existing office bearers.

AAP suffered a crushing defeat in the Goa Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party had to face a crushing defeat in the Goa Assembly Elections 2022. The party had won only two seats. While AAP had made a series of promises in the state to win the elections. The Aam Aadmi Party had promised free electricity, an allowance of Rs 3000 to the unemployed in the state. Apart from this, he also promised to give 80 percent reservation in jobs to the people of Goa. However, even after the flurry of these promises, the party had to face a crushing defeat.