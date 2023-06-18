Aamir Khan was not the first choice for Lagaan, this Bollywood hero kicked the superhit film, this is the reason

Lagaan: Do you remember Aamir Khan’s film Lagaan? Lagaan was a super hit at the box office and earned a lot. It’s been 15 years since Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was released. Apart from Aamir, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma and British actress Rachel Shelley played important roles in the movie. The movie also won several awards and received an Oscar nomination in 2002. But do you know that Ashutosh wanted to replace Aamir with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aamir Khan was not the first choice for Lagaan

Aamir Khan played the role of Bhuvan in the film Lagaan. Although Aamir was not the first choice for the film. Abhishek Bachchan was approached to play the lead role, but he declined the role. In a conversation with ETimes, Abhishek told the reason behind refusing it. He had said, I was too raw and young to do an epic film like Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge, but I was totally unprepared to be a part of it.

Abhishek Bachchan had said this

Abhishek Bachchan also said, “I am glad that Aamir did Lagaan. He brought so much magic and credibility to the project. Every film and role has its own destiny.” Let us tell you that Lagaan was made in the history of Hindi cinema. One of the best films. At the same time, on the occasion of 22 years of Lagaan, Aamir Khan’s production house posted several pictures from the sets of the film. Its caption read, “To celebrate 22 years of ‘Lagaan’ Bringing down the nostalgia, re-living the moments that made it an iconic part of Indian cinema.

