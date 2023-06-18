aamrapali dubey in search of nirhua amrapali dubey was seen on a scooter amid heavy rain rjl

amrapali dubey new song: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua has once again won the hearts of film fans with his amazing chemistry. In the new Bhojpuri song Piya Ke Bina Na Lage Jiya, people’s hearts are melting seeing the way Amrapali Dubey is searching for her beloved on the streets in the midst of heavy rain. Nirahua and Amrapali’s new song is from the actors’ upcoming film My Pride of Bhojpuri. In the video of the new Bhojpuri song Piya Ke Bina Na Lage Jiya, Amrapali Dubey is seen wandering from door to door on a scooter amid heavy rain. Amrapali Dubey is searching for her beloved in every nook and corner, only then she sees a glimpse of Nirhua. Those who are seen wearing plastic on their head to avoid rain. Seeing Nirhua, Amrapali Dubey’s heart starts crying, but she takes care of herself, brings a rain coat for Nirhua from her scooter and hands it over to him. As soon as Nirhua takes the raincoat, some of that money falls on the road. Nirahua then shows his arrogance and returns both the rain coat and the money to Amrapali Dubey. The video of the emotional song Piya Ke Bina Na Lage Jiya is being well-liked on social media.