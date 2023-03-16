Aamulehti: analysts predict a serious downturn for the Finnish economy

March 16 - BLiTZ. The Aamulehti edition writes that, according to analysts' forecasts, in 2024 the Finnish economy will face a serious recession. The country's municipalities will become weaker than previously thought. The fact is that in recent years their economic situation has been supported by funds allocated to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Ukrainians arrested in Dnipro who scammed Latvian residents March 16, 2023 at 11:47

Now that the serious threat has passed, the municipalities will experience a budget crisis. This is also due to the fact that interest rates continue to rise in Finland. Analysts believe that the Finnish authorities should consider measures to strengthen the economy in the near future.