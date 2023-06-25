aap blow to congress and opposition unity said we are not together arvind kejriwal opposes ordinance avd | Opposition Unity: AAP’s blow to Congress and opposition unity, said

Ajay Maken accuses Kejriwal of being in collusion with BJP

Congress leader Ajay Maken hit back at Aam Aadmi Party’s statement. Maken shared Arvind Kejriwal’s old tweet. In which Kejriwal tweeted supporting making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory again. In a fresh tweet, Maken said, see Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on August 5, 2019, also see my reply to Kejriwal’s statement on the same day. Who has joined BJP, is there still any doubt? AAP party, which has only 1 Lok Sabha member out of 542, also wanted support from Congress and Kejriwal ji was saying good and bad to its leaders? Is this a way to seek support? Kejriwal ji is doing all this to avoid going to jail, the people of the country have already known! But when corruption has been committed, then the punishment has to be meted out, this is the rule of law!