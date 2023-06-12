AAP ‘Maha Rally’: ‘Be careful if you raise your eyes towards Delhi’, Arvind Kejriwal roared in Maharally

AAP ‘Maha Rally’: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a rally at Ramlila Maidan against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi. In the rally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that on May 19, the Prime Minister of the country has rejected the decision of the Supreme Court. PM says that I do not believe in the Supreme Court. In the rally, MP Kapil Sibal also fiercely attacked the Modi government.

Regarding the central government’s ordinance related to the control of services in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi have been insulted. He said that Delhi was first attacked, similar ordinances will be brought for other states as well. They put Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in jail to stop the work. We have 100 Sisodias, 100 Jains.

Take care of the country, be careful if you look towards Delhi…: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at Ramlila Maidan that I want to speak to the people of the whole country, do not think that this has happened only with the people of Delhi. I have come to know from inside that this is Modi ji’s first attack. Similar ordinance will be brought for other states. It has to stop now. He said that in 2015, Delhi gave all 7 seats to the BJP, made Modi the PM and asked you to manage the country, and in Delhi, out of 70, 3 seats were given to the BJP, 67 seats were given to the Aam Aadmi Party, and Kejriwal ji was asked to manage Delhi. The people of Delhi looked at the people of BJP with red eyes and said, take care of the country, beware, if you raise your eyes towards Delhi…

#WATCH In 2015, Delhi gave all 7 seats to BJP, made Modi ji the PM and said you take care of the country and gave 3 seats to BJP out of 70 in Delhi, gave 67 seats to AAP and said Kejriwal ji take care of Delhi. The people of Delhi looked at the people of BJP with red eyes and said that you should take care of the country, be careful if Delhi… pic.twitter.com/MVSrRQuxqm

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 11, 2023



Whole country with Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing the ‘Maha Rally’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that on May 19, the Prime Minister of the country has rejected the decision of the Supreme Court. PM says that I do not believe in the Supreme Court. For the first time in the history of 75 years, a PM has come, who says that he does not believe in the Supreme Court. He said that Modi ji has slapped the people of Delhi. We will get this ordinance rejected. I am traveling all over the country. I would like to tell you that the whole country is with you.

There is a discussion in every house that what has happened to Modi ji.

In the rally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 12 years ago today they had gathered at this Ramlila Maidan to protest against corruption. Today, from this platform, we have gathered on the platform to remove an arrogant dictator from the country. Today the movement which is starting from this platform will also be completed. He said that the Prime Minister says that he does not believe in the Supreme Court… There is a discussion in every house that what has happened to Modi ji.