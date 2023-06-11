AAP ‘Maha Rally’ Live Updates: Tight security arrangements for AAP’s Maharally

tight security arrangements

Strict security arrangements have been made at Ram Leela Maidan before the Aam Aadmi Party rally, the video of which has also surfaced.

#WATCH Delhi: Tight security arrangements have been made at Ram Leela Maidan ahead of Aam Aadmi Party’s rally. Aam Aadmi Party will hold a ‘Maha Rally’ today against the Centre’s ordinance. pic.twitter.com/osM6q6AIpK

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 11, 2023



AAP ‘Maha Rally’ Live Updates: People elected Arvind Kejriwal thrice

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said that we have launched a massive campaign, contacting people to inform them about the ordinance and how it will affect their daily lives. The people of Delhi have elected Arvind Kejriwal thrice and the schemes being made for the welfare of the people cannot be implemented if the officers of Delhi are not accountable to the Chief Minister.

AAP ‘Maha Rally’ Live Updates: One lakh people expected to attend the rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with other top party leaders including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi and Sanjay Singh are expected to attend the programme. AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said that one lakh people are expected to participate in the rally. The party has launched a massive campaign to make people aware of the ordinance and its impact on their daily lives.