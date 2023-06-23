AAP vs Congress: Aam Aadmi Party furious over Kharge’s statement, accuses Congress of compromising with BJP

AAP vs Congress: On the one hand, a meeting of opposition parties is being held in Patna, while on the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has opened its front against the Congress. Significantly, on Thursday, Aam Aadmi’s national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal put a condition in front of the Congress that if the Congress does not support the AAP against the Centre’s ordinance, the Aam Aadmi Party will not attend the meeting of opposition parties. After this, now AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar made a big allegation on Congress.

AAP accused the Congress Accusing the Congress, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has said that we have received information that Rahul Gandhi and BJP have made an agreement. He has said that Congress should clarify its stand against this unconstitutional ordinance, why they are taking so much time to do so. Significantly, on Kejriwal’s condition, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that a decision on the ordinance would be taken in the monsoon session. Responding to this statement of Kharge, Priyanka Kakkar has said this.

#WATCH , We have got information that Rahul Gandhi and BJP have done an agreement…Congress should clear its stand against this unconstitutional Ordinance, why they are taking so long in doing so? : AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge’s… pic.twitter.com/r7vdxKBrus

What was Kharge’s statement on Kejriwal’s condition

Significantly, on the condition of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal regarding the ordinance, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the ordinance is opposed in the House. It is not publicized much outside the House. Asking questions to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he has said that why he is doing so much propaganda from now on. Regarding this matter, the Congress President said that the decision on the central government’s ordinance related to the control of administrative services in Delhi will be taken before the commencement of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

