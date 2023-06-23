AAP’s allegation: Congress will support BJP on ordinance in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the Congress of supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state on the ordinance brought by the Center to control administrative services in Delhi. AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah said that according to sources in her party, the Congress will support the BJP on the Centre’s ordinance in the Rajya Sabha. During a conversation with the media, he said that except the Congress, all the other 11 opposition parties have clearly expressed their willingness to support the Delhi government against the Centre’s ordinance.

Not a part of any coalition if ordinance is passed in Rajya Sabha

AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah said that it has come to our knowledge from reliable sources that the Congress will support the BJP on this ordinance. He said that if this happens in the coming days, it will be difficult for the Aam Aadmi Party to be a part of any such alliance in which the Congress is involved.

Congress should condemn the black ordinance: AAP

The party said in its statement that unless the Congress publicly condemns the ‘Black Ordinance’ and declares that all its 31 Rajya Sabha MPs will oppose the Centre’s ordinance in the Upper House, it will be difficult for AAP to have like-minded people. It will be difficult to participate in future meetings of the parties.

Sufficient support to get ordinance passed: BJP claims

Let us tell you that the BJP had claimed on June 12 itself that there is sufficient support of various political parties in the Rajya Sabha to pass the ordinance passed by the Center in the Lok Sabha to control the administrative services in Delhi. The BJP’s claim came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal organized a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to garner support against the ordinance.

BJP does not have majority in Rajya Sabha

According to media reports, the Centre’s ordinance to control the administrative services of Delhi is against the Supreme Court’s decision in favor of the Kejriwal government. That’s why Aam Aadmi Party is trying to get support from non-BJP parties against the ordinance in Parliament. The BJP has a huge majority in the Lok Sabha, but the BJP does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha. Yet it has so far been said to have managed to garner enough support from regional parties in the Upper House to get its legislative agenda passed.