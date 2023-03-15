AARO: The Pentagon admitted that highly maneuverable UFOs defy the laws of physics

March 15 - BLiTZ. The Office for Anomaly Resolution in All Areas (AARO), subordinated to the Pentagon and Harvard University, is engaged in "high performance" UFO sightings.

The researchers suggest that objects moving at very high speeds should activate a bright glow from friction with air or water. Scientists note that although this may indicate an “alien” origin of objects.

That being said, it is quite possible that earthly instruments are simply not sensitive and precise enough to understand what is going on. UFOs can be anything, even optical illusions caused by faulty sensors.

Earlier, ex-senator Klintsevich explained who is watching UFOs over Moscow. On March 10, Moscow police discovered four unidentified aircraft in the sky over the capital.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles cannot fly over Moscow just like that. Today we have enough forces and means to stop the unauthorized flight,” he explained.