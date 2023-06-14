aarushi pandeya of bokaro wrote a 95 page novel love and enmity said got inspiration from british writer unk | Bokaro’s Aarushi wrote a 95-page novel ‘Love and Enmity’, said

On Tuesday, Aarushi Pandeya’s first novel “Love and Enmity” was released by the Principal of DPS Bokaro, Dr. AS Gangwar in the auditorium of Hans Regency, Sector One. Dr. Gangwar said : It is heartening to know that young students like Aarushi are coming up with such creative efforts. Whereas Aarushi said: This is my debut novel. I have written this novel inspired by JK Rowling, author of Harry Potter and Krish Colfer, author of Tale of Magic. Its series will come further. GPPS Bokaro Principal Somen Chakraborty, ARS Public School Director Ramlakhan Yadav, GGPS Chas Principal Abhishek, GGPS Dhanbad Principal Umashankar Singh, Deputy Principal CP Singh and many dignitaries were present on the occasion.