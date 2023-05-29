AB de Villiers names his favorite player for IPL 2023, not Shubman Gill or Virat Kohli

IPL 2023 Even though Rajasthan Royals could not qualify for the playoffs, the team’s Yashasvi Jaiswal He impressed the cricket lovers a lot with his brilliant batting. The young opener ended his campaign as the team’s top scorer. Jaiswal scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61. During the season, he also scored a century and five half-centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s highest score is 124

Yashasvi Jaiwal’s highest score in this season was 124 runs. AB de Villiers, former South African veteran cricketer and former player of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, has praised this young uncapped player. He called Jaiswal his favorite player of IPL 2023. Jaiswal’s shot selection impressed de Villiers a lot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was rewarded for his brilliant performance in IPL 2023, got a place in the Indian team for the WTC final

De Villiers said this

Speaking on Geo Cinema, de Villiers said that Yashasvi Jaiswal is a young player and he has all the shots. He has a calm and composed nature on the wicket which I like. Jaiswal dominates the bowlers and always looks like he is in control. In comparison, he said that Shubman is a bit bigger, I think Jaiswal has a long way to go and he has all the qualities to become great.

Jos Buttler’s bat did not work

Rajasthan Royals won seven of their 14 matches in the league stage. She stood fifth in the points table. Last season’s Orange Cap winner Jose Butler could not show anything special in this season. Butler was dismissed for zero in five matches of the league. In the first four matches, Butler made a great start with 54, 19, 79 and 52, but later his bat stopped.