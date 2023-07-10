Abhishek Banerjee did not get relief from the Supreme Court in teacher recruitment case, investigation of CBI and ED will continue

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee has not got relief in the teacher recruitment scam case in West Bengal. A hearing was held in the Supreme Court on Monday in the teacher recruitment scam case. There the top court told that they will not interfere in any way in the order given by the single bench of Calcutta High Court in this regard. The Supreme Court has also refused to stay the investigation of CBI and ED. The Supreme Court said during the hearing that if Abhishek Banerjee wants, he can file an application in the High Court to quash the case.

CBI R ED will also continue questioning Abhishek

The Supreme Court had already said that CBI can interrogate Abhishek in the case related to Kuntal’s letter. On Monday, the country’s top court said that like the CBI in the recruitment case, the ED can also interrogate Abhishek. Significantly, in the case related to Kuntal Ghosh’s letter, he will not have to pay the fine. A hearing was held in the Supreme Court on Monday on Abhishek’s case related to Kuntal’s letter.

