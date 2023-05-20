Abhishek Banerjee reaches Kolkata CBI office, will be questioned in Kuntal Ghosh letter case

Kolkata, Mukesh Tiwari. TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee reached Kolkata CBI office in Kuntal Ghosh letter case. The CBI had given him time at 11 am on Saturday. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached the Nizam Palace exactly two minutes before the scheduled time i.e. at 10.58 am.

Even the phone was not seen in the hand of the MP.

During this, Abhishek Banerjee was wearing a black full sleeve shirt, denim blue jeans. Abhishek can be seen wearing glasses almost all the time. He also has an eye problem, but today he was not seen in glasses. Even the phone was not seen in the hands of the Diamond Harbor MP.

Nizam’s Palace under tight security

It is known that Abhishek has filed a case in the Supreme Court. He has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the High Court. The matter is to be heard on Monday, May 22. After reaching Abhishek’s Nizam Palace, journalists asked him whether you have filed a case in the Supreme Court? He went inside the Nizam’s Palace without giving any answer. The Nizam Palace has been kept under tight security since this morning. Central force personnel, senior officers of Kolkata Police are present here. It is being told that a team of Kolkata Police under the leadership of DC South reviewed the security of Nizam Palace on Saturday morning.

What is the whole matter?

According to sources, Kuntal Ghosh, caught in the recruitment case, has claimed that the CBI-ED is pressurizing him to name Abhishek Banerjee. Kuntal Ghosh had also complained in the court through a letter. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that the Central Investigation Agency can interrogate Abhishek Banerjee in that case. In view of the same, Abhishek has approached the Supreme Court. On the order of the apex court, the matter went to Justice Amrita Sinha’s bench instead of Justice Gangopadhyay, but even this did not change the decision.

Abhishek returned to Kolkata on Friday night after the notice

Abhishek overturned and knocked on the door of the Division Bench. In that case, the Calcutta High Court said on Friday that there was no need for an immediate hearing and the CBI’s notice reached Abhishek Banerjee only a few hours after the High Court’s order. He was called for questioning at Nizam Palace at 11 am on Saturday. According to which, Abhishek returned to Kolkata on Friday night after postponing the ‘Trinamool Nav Jowar Program’ in Bankura.

Teacher recruitment scam: Kuntal Ghosh had created fake website of SSC and Madhya Shiksha Parishad )TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee