Abhishek Banerjee said internal nexus between BJP, Congress and CPI(M)

In view of the panchayat elections to be held in West Bengal, like the opposition parties, the ruling party Trinamool Congress is also putting full force in the election campaign. As part of the campaign, a Trinamool public meeting was held at Hathimari Maidan in Sujapur, Malda, in which the main speaker was MP and National General Secretary of the party, Abhishek Banerjee. Mr. Banerjee lashed out not only at the BJP, but also at the CPI(M) and the Congress from the assembly stage. He alleges that there is an internal nexus between the BJP, the Congress and the CPI(M) in West Bengal. Here all the three parties have joined forces to defeat Trinamool. If this was not the case, wherever the Congress fielded its candidates, the BJP and the CPI(M) did not field their candidates.

Trinamool has nexus with the people of Bengal

Trinamool has fielded its candidates on every seat. Trinamool has a nexus with the people of Bengal and has full faith in them only. Trinamool leader’s attack on Congress, CPI(M) and BJP did not stop here, rather it continued. He said that in the meeting held between the opposition parties in Patna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sitting next to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, called for a united fight against the BJP. On the other hand in West Bengal State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary speaks the language of BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari.

Trinamool Congress is doing development work even where it was defeated: Abhishek

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections held in the year 2019, Shri Banerjee further said that in the last general elections held in the country, the BJP candidate had won the North Malda seat and the Congress candidate had won the South Malda Lok Sabha seat. The question is, will they be able to tell what work they have done in the interest of the common people living in their respective parliamentary constituencies during the four years after their victory? In the state where the Trinamool Congress was defeated in the last assembly elections, the development work for the people has continued.

There will be agitation in New Delhi after Panchayat elections

The Trinamool leader alleges that after the defeat in the last assembly elections, the BJP-led central government is doing vendetta politics. If this had not happened, then the fund of 100 days employment scheme would not have been stopped to Bengal, only in Malda about 12.9 lakh people are dependent on 100 days employment scheme. Out of these, he has urged 50 thousand people to go to New Delhi and start agitation. On the same day, Mr. Banerjee has also warned of agitation in New Delhi involving 10 lakh people of Bengal after the Panchayat elections on the demand of payment of dues of Bengal by the Center for central schemes.

