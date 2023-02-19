About 10 thousand people came out to protest because of the conference in Munich

About 10,000 people took part in the rally against the 59th Munich Security Conference. About this February 18 informed local police.

The participants in the mass action expressed their dissatisfaction with NATO policy and opposed the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

The demonstrators gathered on the central square of Karlsplatz. The action proceeded through the Maxvorstadt district to the Königsplatz square.

According to the police, in addition to this action, more than 10 rallies related to the Munich Conference were also held in Munich.

Earlier, on January 26, it was reported that hundreds of Munich residents took to the streets of the city with posters and banners against the supply of tanks and weapons to Ukraine after the government announced that Germany intended to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The inscriptions on the posters and flags of the protesters called for peace and emphasized that they oppose the supply of tanks to Ukraine.

The Munich Security Conference takes place February 17-19. Russia has not participated in an international forum for the second year in a row, despite the fact that a number of politicians and experts express concerns that building security and striving for peace is impossible without a dialogue with Moscow. This year the main topic of the conference in Munich was the crisis in Ukraine.