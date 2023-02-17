HomeNewsAbout 40% of Russians...

About 40% of Russians are superstitious in matters of repair

By News Desk

In matters of repair, 42% of Russians are superstitious. Most often, they believe that it is impossible to keep antique or used furniture at home, as well as to glue the wallpaper with a second layer on the old ones – supposedly this can attract negative energy. Such conclusions were made by the online hypermarket of goods for the home, summer cottage, construction and repair VseInstrumenty.ru during a survey, the results of which were reviewed by Izvestia on February 17.

Thus, 25% of respondents believe that old, antique furniture should not be kept in the house, because it contains someone else’s energy. The same number of respondents are convinced that in order to protect against negative energy, it is necessary to remove a layer of old wallpaper before pasting new ones. Every fifth Russian (20%) puts coins in the corners of their homes when laying flooring. Another 19% believe that the success of the repair is affected by the day of the week on which it is started.

In addition, 18% are convinced that work should not be started on a waning moon, and 11% on a leap year. Every tenth (10%) tries not to take out construction debris if it gets dark outside. Another 8% change the project if the plaster begins to peel off or the wallpaper peels off: it is believed that in this case the brownie does not like something.

Half of the surveyed Russians (54%) of those who are superstitious in matters of repair, turned to mystical experts before starting work. Most often, these were astrologers (54%), psychics (20%), ministers of religious denominations (16%), Feng Shui masters (12%), as well as fortune-tellers (11%) and sorcerers (10%).

The most common ritual before repairing or buying an apartment was a grand celebration of housewarming (40%). Every fifth respondent (20%) is the first to launch a cat into a new apartment. 16% of survey participants flip a coin over the threshold of a new home. Gifts to brownies and home keepers are presented by 15% of Russians.

In January, during a survey, Russians told which movie interiors inspire them when renovating their apartment. It turned out that one in ten would have settled in the room of Sabrina from the series “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” Also, among the answer options, the Russians indicated the two-story apartment of the Bukins from “Happy Together”, the closet of Harry Potter, as well as the house of the characters from the TV series “Friends”.

