About 440 thousand people took to the streets in France

The number of protesters against raising the retirement age in France amounted to about 440 thousand people. This was reported on February 16 by the TV channel BFMTV with reference to the French Interior Ministry.

At the same time, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) union reported 1.3 million protesters. It is noted that on the fifth day of the protests, the number of strikers was less than the previous days.

According to trade unions, 300,000 people took to the streets in Paris. Local authorities reported 37,000 demonstrators.

Earlier, on February 11, France hosted the fourth nationwide demonstration against pension reform. In Paris, 100 thousand protesters took to the streets.

According to the French Interior Ministry, about 963,000 people came out to protest across the country. The CGT union claimed 2.5 million members.

Demonstrations were held in more than 240 cities of the republic. In Paris, there were clashes between the police and the radical part of the protesters, who smashed shop windows, overturned tanks and even, according to eyewitnesses, burned a car. In response, law enforcement officers used tear gas.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 introduced a reform according to which the retirement age in the country will rise from 62 to 64 years. From September 1, 2023, the retirement period will gradually increase and will reach 64 years in 2030. After that, protests began in different cities of the country.

The next strikes and demonstrations are scheduled for March 7th. In addition, trade unions are going to hold a special action on March 8, timed to coincide with International Women’s Day.

