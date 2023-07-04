about 800 farmers of gumla upset said sir not get money to sell paddy how to do farming smj | Jharkhand: About 800 farmers of Gumla are upset, said

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Sir, I had sold paddy a year ago. Still haven’t received the money. How to do farming now? Because, there is no money to do farming. About 800 farmers of Gumla district have not received the second installment amount. Due to which a crisis has arisen in front of the farmers to do farming in this rainy season. Farmers have said that they do not have money to buy paddy seeds, fertilizers and other necessary materials. Please tell here that 800 farmers of the district have sold paddy to the government. In which the first installment money has been paid to all the farmers. However, the amount of the second installment has not been paid yet. While farming has started as soon as it rains. With the rains, the concern of the farmers has increased. However, some farmers have started farming by taking loans. However, the farmers who have not received the money for their paddy. They are upset.