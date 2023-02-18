About 82% of Russians apply for a mortgage online, and only 18% use offline ways to apply for them. This was reported to Izvestia by Tatyana Reshetnikova, deputy head of the mortgage department of the federal company Etazhi.

“The pandemic has made online services more popular and more accessible. Before the lockdown, many treated them with distrust and preferred more proven and traditional methods. In 2020, switching to online mortgages has been a long-term strategy for many. Now, fewer potential borrowers are submitting offline applications. Services have become simpler, more accessible, and the approval rate has increased significantly,” she explained.

According to the expert, the largest share of online applications for the selection and registration of mortgages is in Krasnodar, where 98.4% of applications are submitted in this way. And over the past year – 96.6%. Yekaterinburg is in second place in terms of online mortgages among major cities of Russia, here 95.5% of applications since the beginning of the year were processed remotely, and in 2022 – 88.6%. On the third – Samara: 94.4%, and last year – 85.4%. On the fourth – Ufa (90.6%). Moscow closes the top five, where since the beginning of the year 89.7% of mortgage applications have been processed online, Reshetnikova said.

Also, according to the expert, the top ten in online mortgages among large cities of Russia included: Kazan (86.2%), Krasnoyarsk (82.4%), Voronezh (80.8%), Nizhny Novgorod (80.2% ) and St. Petersburg (78.6%).

“Fewer people are willing to go to banks to apply for mortgages. The remote format allows you to speed up the process and get more favorable conditions from different banks. Gradually, online mortgages will completely replace offline formats,” summed up Reshetnikova.