About a million people protested against the pension reform in France

Some 963,000 people demonstrated on February 11 against the French government’s proposed pension reform, TV channel reported. BFM with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic.

In Paris, the number of participants in the actions amounted to 93 thousand people.

According to the estimates of the General Confederation of Labor trade union, 500 thousand people took part in the demonstrations in Paris for all days, including past actions. While across the country, the organization counted 2.5 million protesters.

On Saturday, demonstrations took place in more than 240 French cities.

At the same time, in Paris, there were clashes between the police and the radical part of the protesters, who smashed the windows, overturned the tanks and even, according to eyewitnesses, burned the car.

In response, law enforcement officers used tear gas.

On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born introduced a reform that would raise the country’s retirement age from 62 to 64. From September 1, 2023, the retirement period will gradually increase and will reach 64 years in 2030. After that, protests began in different cities of the country. Today’s action was the fourth in a row.

The next days of strikes and demonstrations will be February 16 and March 7. In addition, trade unions are going to hold a special action on March 8, timed to coincide with International Women’s Day.

