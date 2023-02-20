ABS will be returned as a mandatory requirement for the production of cars in Russia

The Ministry of Industry and Trade intends to return the ABS system to the mandatory requirements for the production of cars in Russia this year. This was announced on February 20 by the head of the department, Denis Manturov, during a conversation with reporters.

“I won’t name a specific month, but by the end of the year, component manufacturers have promised to form a program for Russian ABS. Based on this, we will return it to square one, ”he said.

ABS is a system that prevents the car from locking when braking. Its main purpose is to maintain stability and controllability. Since the spring of 2022, simplified requirements for the production of cars have been in force in Russia, which allow not to install this system.

Earlier, on February 16, information appeared that the obligation to install ABS systems on cars produced in Russia is planned to be returned from November 1, 2023. Also, as part of the changes in the technical regulations in the Russian Federation, it is planned to increase the minimum permitted environmental class of engines manufactured in Russia from Euro-0 to Euro-2, and simplified requirements for the production of cars can be extended until February 2024.

Prior to that, on January 31, it became known that the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia after June 1 of this year will introduce new rules and requirements for the production of cars in the Russian Federation. Until the beginning of summer, preferential requirements for automakers, which were introduced against the backdrop of sanctions and the outflow of foreign manufacturers, will continue to operate in Russia.

On January 27, it became known that the Russian Cabinet plans to extend the simplified rules for certification of Russian cars, although some experts in the auto industry believe that a number of requirements in them may change.

Simplified technical regulations for vehicle certification in Russia came into force on May 16, 2022. According to the decree, cars in Russia can be produced with engines of different environmental classes, including those with the lowest Euro-0, without ABS (prevents wheel lock) and ESP (vehicle stability control system).