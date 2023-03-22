Access to the relics of saints in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra resumed

March 22 - BLiTZ. According to TASS, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra reopened access for pilgrims to distant and near caves to the relics of saints. Visiting the near and far caves until March 29 is carried out as usual, that is, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Earlier it became known that access to the near and far caves was closed due to the work of the commission of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, which carried out a check on the safety of cultural values. As the UOC noted in its telegram channel, the check took place in a calm atmosphere.

VZGLYAD: Beijing is stalling with Power of Siberia 2 to get a big discount March 22, 2023 at 2:29 pm

On March 10, it was announced that the directorate of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra reserve was terminating the perpetual lease agreement with the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and calling on the monks to leave the reserve before March 29, to which Father Pavel replied that these actions were not legal. After that, the monks tried to get an appointment with Vladimir Zelensky, but the President of Ukraine refused to accept them.