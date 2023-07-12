Accident again on Maharashtra’s Samridhi Expressway, bus collided with truck, condition of 4 critical

At least 22 passengers were injured, four of whom are in critical condition, after a private bus collided with a trailer truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district late on Tuesday night. Information in this regard has been given by the police. Regarding the accident, an official said that the accident happened on the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed carriageway near Fulambari in the district at around 2.30 am. He told that the private bus was going from Nagpur to Pune, while the steel truck was going from Jalna to Surat.

Regarding the accident, the officer said that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus hit the truck from behind. At least 22 passengers traveling in the bus were injured in the accident. He told that the condition of four of the injured is serious and their treatment is going on in a private hospital. Others were taken to a government hospital in Aurangabad city.

Maharashtra: ‘Language level should be maintained in politics’, Gadkari reprimands Uddhav Thackeray

fire in a private bus

Let us discuss here that a few days ago in Buldhana district of eastern Maharashtra, 25 passengers were killed when a private bus caught fire after hitting the divider on the Samruddhi Expressway.