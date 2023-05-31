Accident Wednesday! 6 people died, 4 burnt alive and 39 injured in different road accidents

Wednesday morning did not bring good news. While on one hand, a car caught fire after hitting a tree in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh, in which 4 people of the same family died due to burning, on the other hand, in Haridwar, two passengers traveling in a bus fell into a ditch. While 39 other passengers were killed, they were badly injured.

car tire burst fire

The first incident is from Harda district of Madhya Pradesh where, after a tire burst, a car collided with a tree and suddenly caught fire, killing four people including a woman in it. All of them were from the same family. This information was given by a police officer. He said that at the time of the accident, these people were returning to their village Varkala after attending a wedding ceremony in Deepgaon. Patel told that a tire of the car burst, after which the vehicle collided with a tree and it suddenly caught fire. On seeing this, the flames engulfed the car and the four occupants got trapped inside the vehicle and died.

4 people of the same family burnt alive

He said that immediately after getting the information, the police reached the spot to save them, but by then all four had died. The official said that the deceased have been identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, Rakesh Kushwaha, Shivani Kushwaha and Adarsh ​​Chaudhary, but their exact ages are yet to be ascertained. He said that a detailed investigation of the incident is going on.

Bus falls into gorge, 2 killed, 39 injured

On the other hand, the second incident is from Haridwar, where two passengers were killed and 39 others were injured when a bus coming from Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh towards Haridwar fell into a gorge on Wednesday morning. According to the information received from the police, the condition of two passengers is serious and they have been referred to Rishikesh AIIMS.

A newborn baby girl and operator’s chance

Police said that there were 41 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident near Chandidevi temple in Shyampur police station area of ​​Haridwar district, all of them are of Nepali origin. A newborn girl and the conductor died on the spot when the bus lost control and fell into the ditch. The injured were admitted to the nearby hospital.

