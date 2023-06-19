‘Accidental Hindus’ can’t digest the honor given to Gita Press: CM Yogi

Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Congress party, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra without naming anyone. He said that the descendants of ‘Accidental Hindu’ are not able to digest the honor given to Geeta Press CM Yogi said that Geeta Press has been serving Sanatan Hindu Dharma for a century. Sanatan Hindu Dharma paves the way for the welfare of humanity. Survey gives the message of Bhavantu Sukhinah and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Its main center of publication It is a matter of pride to receive the Gandhi Peace Prize.

It is a matter of shame for the Congress to have such a dirty attitude towards heritage.

CM Yogi reached Balrampur on Monday to inaugurate Tharu Tribe Museum and Tharu Tribe Exhibition. During this, he expressed his displeasure over the statement of Congress leaders who came against the respect given to Gita Press, saying that the one who has such a dirty attitude towards his heritage. It is a matter of shamelessness for the Congress. He said that Geeta Press has been publishing religious literature for the last 100 years. All kinds of religious literature, including Geeta, Vedas, Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, are being published at cheap prices without any government support. Has been the main center of publication.

Tharu museum honor of our tribal community: Yogi

CM Yogi said that our tribal community has a glorious past. He has also taken the responsibility of protecting the forests on his shoulders. The tribal community here is attached to its roots. If the world had protected its heritage by learning from our tribal community, then the crisis of global warming would not have arisen today. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started celebrating Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary i.e. November 15 as Tribal Day to express respect for the tribal community. The reason behind celebrating this day is the glorious past of Lord Birsa Munda, how he gave a befitting reply to foreign invaders. On 15th November we all remember his struggle. CM Yogi said that this Tharu museum is the honor of our tribal community.

Tharu, God, Baksa, Cheru 100% saturation to all communities

CM Yogi said that we will take all the tribal communities of the state including Tharu, God, Baksa, Cheru, Saharia towards 100 percent saturation. The work of providing land pattas to the families who do not have land will be done. Such amendments have already been made under the Forest Rights Act. He said that the government will also do the work of providing housing, ration cards, pension to destitute women, elderly and disabled people to the tribal community of the state. People living below the poverty line will be given a health insurance cover of five lakh rupees under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Tharu community did the work of shaking the stove of foreign rule

CM Yogi said that the people of Tharu community had done the work of shaking the stove of foreign rule by being part of Maharana Pratap’s army. He said that in the last nine years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s respect on global forums has increased. On International Yoga Day i.e. 21st June, the whole world will express its gratitude towards the sage tradition of India by doing yoga. Today, whenever there is a crisis in the world, the whole world looks towards Prime Minister Modi and India as the solution to the crisis. He said that the honor received by Prime Minister Modi in all the countries of the world is a matter of pride for every citizen of India.