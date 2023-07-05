Accountant shot dead in broad daylight in Ranchi, panic in the area

Shootout In Ranchi : In the capital Ranchi, the area of ​​Sukhdevnagar trembled due to the crackle of bullets in broad daylight. Sanjay Kumar, the accountant of Kamal Bhushan, the famous builder of Ranchi, was killed in a quick firing. It is being told that two bike-borne criminals chased Sanjay for a long distance and as soon as they got the opportunity, fired five consecutive shots and fled from there. The whole incident took place in the area behind Kali Mandir located in front of Galaxy Mall located in Sukhdev Nagar police station area.

Five kiosks recovered from the spot

As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. City SP Shubhanshu Jain was also present on the spot. Giving information about the incident, he said that five kiosks have been recovered from the spot. Also, he told that he used to work somewhere and was returning from there. Only then the criminals executed the incident. Several police forces including Kotwali DSP, Sukhdevnagar police station in-charge were present at the spot.

Who is Sanjay Kumar?

Please tell that Sanjay Kumar was the accountant of Kamal Bhushan, the famous builder of Ranchi. Please tell that Kamal Bhushan Kali was shot dead in the same area by some criminals due to mutual enmity in the month of May last year 2022. After this incident, four people involved in the case were arrested by the police and sent to jail, in which two shooters including W Kujur, Bablu Kujur were also included. At the same time, the accused named Chhotu Kujur is absconding.

Panic in the area

In such a situation, it is feared that the strings of this incident may also be connected with that murder case. However, the police has started investigating the matter. Please tell that after the firing, the injured Sanjay Kumar was sent to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. After this incident, an atmosphere of panic was created in the entire area and people said that he had gone into shock for some time due to the crackle of bullets.