Accumulated hundreds of thousands of rubles can be received at retirement age – DOS

For retired citizens of the Russian Federation who worked from 2002 to 2014, a funded part of the pension was formed. Associate Professor of the Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry “Human Resource Management” of the PRUE. GV Plekhanova Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets, in a conversation with IA Prime, reported on a way to get hundreds of thousands of rubles from pension savings.

According to Ivanova-Shvets, before that, employers deducted 6% of insurance premiums for her, which they transferred to the state management company or non-state pension funds. It is noted that they have invested them with varying degrees of success.

According to him, you can find out the current amount on the account by receiving an extract from the individual personal account of the insured person, the expert emphasized. The accumulated amounts can amount to hundreds of thousands of rubles. The expert clarified that you can receive funds when you reach retirement age.

Earlier, the honored lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov revealed which group of citizens of the Russian Federation can apply for two pensions at once. According to the specialist, the receipt of a double pension occurs at the initiative of citizens. To check this possibility, they need to write an application to the social security authorities.

The expert noted that the increase in cash payments is provided for the participants of the Great Patriotic War, awarded the badge “Inhabitant of besieged Leningrad” and citizens who received a disability as a result of a military injury. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.