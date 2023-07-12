Accused of killing MD-CEO of tech company arrested in Bengaluru, people got goosebumps after seeing the attack

Bengaluru : The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of a tech company in Bengaluru were brutally murdered on Tuesday. In this double murder case, the police arrested three people including the main accused on Wednesday. Amritahalli police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Internet broadband service provider ‘Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd’, police said. The incident took place at Pampa Extension in Amritahalli on Tuesday evening. Police said that these three have been identified as the main accused Shabareesh alias Felix (27), Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

Employees were present in the office at the time of the incident

According to the police, the accused barged into the office of Aeronics and killed Phanindra Subramanya, MD of the Pvt Ltd and Vinu Kumar, CEO. Several other employees were present in the office at the time of the incident. After the escape of the accused, the employees took the injured to the hospital, where both died. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained, but the police suspect that business rivalry led to the brutal crime.

Three employees tried to catch the miscreants

According to a report in the English newspaper Times of India, a resident said that we came out of our house after hearing the screams of the people. We were all scared. We were shocked to learn that two people were brutally murdered on our street. Police sources quoted people present in the building at the time of the incident as saying that three employees of the MD and CEO tried to nab the killers, but retreated when the miscreants threatened them. The police said that the assailants were armed and had come with the intention of attacking.

The suspect wrote a post on Instagram

According to the report, when the police was searching for the killers after the incident, one of the accused Felix was busy posting on social media. Hours after the double murder, Felix posted on his Instagram account a TV screenshot of him taking part in the murder. Before committing the crime, he had written a post that the people of this planet are sycophants and cheaters. That’s why I have hurt the people of this planet. I only hurt bad people. I have never hurt good people. On social media, Felix describes himself as a Kannada rapper, who occasionally participates in local fashion shows.