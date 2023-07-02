Accused of robbery absconded from custody before court appearance in Nalanda, Bihar police kept staring

Nalanda. The cases of prisoners escaping from the custody of Bihar Police are increasing. Recently, prisoners going to the court for production in Patna had escaped from police custody, now a similar case is coming to the fore from Nalanda. People caught a robber in Nalanda and handed him over to the police, but after some time that robber escaped from the police custody. There is anger among people after this incident. People have to say that the police have not only failed to catch the robbers, people are handing them over after catching them, they are also not able to keep them in custody.

people caught the robber

Regarding the incident, it is told that on Sunday, four robbers reached the petrol pump located near the railway crossing in Biharsharif and looted 20 thousand rupees from the cash counter on the strength of arms. When the robbers were absconding after looting the money, the local people caught one of the robbers. First they thrashed him fiercely and then informed the police. On the arrival of the police, people handed over the robber to him. When the police took the arrested robber for production in the court, he dodged the police and escaped from there and the police remained stunned.

police kept shaking hands

It is said that the police of Bihar Sharif police station had taken the arrested accused to Sadar Hospital for medical examination on Sunday morning. After getting the medical examination done from there, the accused was being taken to the court in an auto and going for production. Meanwhile, accused Vinod Paswan escaped by jumping from the auto with handcuffs near the hospital square. After the absconding of the accused, there has been a stir in the police department. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding criminal. After the robbery, three miscreants had already escaped by dodging the police.