ACS Deepak in action, now teachers taking transfer will be relieved only after the approval of the committee headed by CDO

Lucknow. Before relieving the teachers of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, the documents will be verified by a five-member committee headed by the Chief Development Officer. In order to prevent malpractices in transfers, Additional Chief Secretary Basic Education Deepak Kumar Singh has issued instructions to the District Magistrates of all the districts in this regard. It is the responsibility of the committee headed by the CDO to register FIRs etc. and take legal action against those who take advantage of weightage on the basis of wrong documents. Transfer of teachers giving wrong or fake information will automatically be considered cancelled. Apart from the CDO in the committee, BSA will be the member secretary. Office bearers nominated by MS District Hospital, CMO and DM will be the members.

ACS Instructions

In UP, 1141 took the disease, 1122 took the weight of the disabled.

45,914 teachers working in council schools had applied for transfer. Out of these teachers, 16,614 teachers were transferred on Monday. Based on the merit list prepared from the weightage obtained in different categories, 12267 teachers and 4,337 teachers were transferred. Out of 16,614 transferred teachers, 1141 incurable and serious patients were given 0 marks, 1122 disabled and 393 single parents were given additional benefit of ten marks. 6880 Those teacher-teachers also got the benefit of ten marks whose husband-wife is in government service. Teacher and teacher have been transferred in this category.

These teachers will be transferred, the portal did not open for online application, teachers were divided on the basis of transfer marks

Government received complaints of taking weight from wrong documents

Before the process of relieving the 16,614 transferred teachers could be completed, a complaint reached the government that there was a lot of discrepancy in the weights. Maximum number of complaints were received for getting transfer by making fake medical. Taking cognizance of these complaints, Additional Chief Secretary Basic Education Deepak Kumar has written a letter to all the DMs. There are instructions to the DM to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the CDO. Check the authenticity of the documents attached for weightage. That is, on the basis of weighting, the local teacher will be relieved only after the clean chit of this committee.

