Act of Agra police, the victim was made accused, inspector and beat in-charge suspended

Agra: The police commissioner of Agra has suspended station in-charge Trans Yamuna Anand Prakash and beat in-charge posted at the police station with immediate effect. It has been alleged against these people that some people had beaten up an elderly person in the police station area, when the elderly person complained about it, then he got his medical done, but by not taking action against the accused, the elderly person was made an accused. After which the video of the beating of the old man went viral on social media and the commissioner ordered an inquiry into the matter. After which now the Inspector and Inspector have been suspended.

Elderly shopkeeper Raj Mohammed, a resident of Thana Trans Yamuna area, was thrashed by Dabang Gyasuddin and his associates with sticks and broke a rib. The police who reached the spot also saw all this with their own eyes. After the fight, the old man was lying on the ground in an injured condition, but the police did not help him. Whereas, in connivance with the bullies, the police, on the contrary, registered a case of Section 307 and acid attack against the injured elderly.

The matter went viral on social media

When the video of the incident went viral on social media, Police Commissioner Dr. Pritinder Singh got ACP Chatta Rakesh Kumar Singh to investigate the matter. In the investigation, Inspector Anand Prakash and Beat in-charge SI Surjit were found to be involved in helping the accused. After which the police commissioner has suspended both.

Responsibility given to the new police station chief

On the other hand, the Police Commissioner has made Station House Officer Achhnera Sumanesh Kumar the Station House Officer of Trans Yamuna and SI Rohit Kumar posted at Bah Police Station has been made Station House Officer Achhnera. Along with this, Inspector Chhatrapal Singh, posted at Trans Yamuna Police Station, has been made Media Incharge Cell and Inspector Crime Police Station, Trans Yamuna Brijesh Kumar Gautam has been made Public Grievance Cell.

