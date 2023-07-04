Action against those who violate the guidelines in Shravani Mela, two Dharamshalas sealed in Basukinath, one fined

Shravani Mela 2023: On the first day of Shravani Mela, two Dharamshalas were sealed in Basukinath for not following the fire safety rule. Vidya Bhavan and Mandal Dharamshala under Basukinath Nagar Panchayat area were sealed by Nagar Panchayat Administrator for non-compliance of fire safety rule in commercial building, Dharamshala, hotel in Basukinath Shravani Mela area, non-compliance of building map from Nagar Panchayat . Whereas, a heavy fine was imposed on Shivshakti Kunj.

Two Dharamsala sealed

Under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Officer Kaushal Kumar, Trainee IAS Sunny Raj, Nagar Panchayat Administrator Ashish Kumar, CO Rajkumar Prasad, BDO Phuleshwar Murmu, a surprise inspection of Dharamshala, commercial building, hotel and other buildings and eateries of Shravani Mela area was conducted on Tuesday. During this, Vidya Bhavan and Mandal Dharamshala were sealed for not following the fire safety rules. Apart from this, when chemical-rich food items were found in many shops on this occasion, it was removed and the concerned shopkeeper was fined.

Basukinath: The city of Faujdarinath drenched in the devotion of Kanwariyas, on the first day more than 41 thousand devotees performed Jalabhishek

Strict action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines

In this regard, the officer said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines in Shravani Mela area. The price table should be marked outside all the eateries under the fair area. Chemical or adulterated material should not be used in the restaurant. During this, a devotee of Bhagalpur was charged Rs 1500 for his bike being caught in the no entry area. The buildings constructed without passing the map from the Nagar Panchayat are being marked. This action of the Nagar Panchayat has created panic among the house owners. The construction of buildings and Dharamshala is going on indiscriminately without getting the map approved in the city area. A team has been constituted to take action against such building owners. Jarmundi Zonal Officer Rajkumar Prasad, BDO Phuleshwar Murm, Police Inspector Dayanand Sah and others were present on this occasion.