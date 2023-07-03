Action of education department on negligence of teachers in Bihar, salary of these teachers will be cut

The Education Department has issued orders to deduct one day’s salary of 588 teachers who were found absent in the surprise inspection of 7270 schools in 30 districts on July 1. Salary will be deducted from July 1. Apart from this, action is being taken against 10 non-academic staff who remained absent without any notice on July 1 itself. An officer at the block level was also absent without any information. In this way, a total of 599 teachers and non-teaching staff were found absent during the inspection.

Inspection in total 7270 government schools on July 1

According to official information, a total of 7270 government schools were inspected on July 1. In 4007 schools, 50 percent or less children were present. At the same time, 50 to 75 percent children were present in 1869 schools. Apart from this, more than 75 percent children were found present in 68 schools. According to the information, every school has to be inspected in the whole month of July. Not only the officers and employees of the Education Department are involved in the inspection, but also the officials of other departments.

Even before this, instructions have been issued to deduct the salary

Earlier, the Education Department had issued instructions to deduct one day’s salary of more than one thousand teachers of universities, constituent colleges and colleges receiving grants based on examination results. In this way, the education department is focusing on the presence of teachers to ensure education from school to college.

1113 guest teachers will be appointed in higher secondary schools of Bihar, education department issued instructions

Officers of other departments also have the responsibility of inspection

Here, Patna’s DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh said that according to the calendar prepared in the light of the instructions of the government, inspection of primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools is being done. The calendar has been prepared in such a way that every school must be inspected at least twice a week. He said that on July 1, 371 schools in the district were inspected. There are total 3486 schools in the district. It has 1973 primary, 1091 middle/upper primary and 422 secondary/higher secondary schools. According to the roster, along with the officials posted in the district of the Education Department, the officials of other departments have been given the responsibility of inspection.