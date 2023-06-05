Action on falling part of bridge in river Ganga, executive engineer suspended, notice to construction agency

The Road Construction Department has started action regarding the collapse of the part of the Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat under-construction bridge. The department has suspended the executive engineer of Khagaria with immediate effect. Show cause notice has been issued to construction agency SP Singla along with MD of Pul Nirman Nigam. The construction agency has been asked why they should not be blacklisted. The answer has been sought from SP Singla in 15 days.

show-cause notice to the agency

Additional Chief Secretary of Road Construction Department Pratyay Amrit said that a show-cause notice has been given to SP Singla Agency and a full report has been sought from them regarding the accident. It has been asked to immediately break one more span left in Aguwani Ghat side. Along with this, the agency has been asked to remove the debris of the bridge that fell in the Ganges within 15 days, so that this reserve area with the dolphin sanctuary can be free from pollution soon. Additional Chief Secretary said that the guilty will not be spared. If the SP Singla agency is found guilty, then about 600 crores given to them for the construction of the bridge will be recovered on the basis of risk and cost. Along with this, Rs 200 crore will be confiscated as bank guarantee.

Notice to the MD of Pul Nirman Nigam as well

Along with agency SP Singla, MD of Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Neeraj Saxena has also been show-caused. They have to tell how such an incident happened again. What action did the corporation take on the agency? At the same time, Yogendra Kumar, the executive engineer of Khagaria of the Corporation, has been suspended for negligence and negligence in work. Expert and assistant engineer Pamit Shahi has been sent to Khagaria.

New design of fourlane will be made

According to official sources, the new design of the 3.17 kilometer long Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat fourlane will be made. A report is also to come from IIT Roorkee in this regard on Tuesday. Now the new design of the bridge will be made first, then the bridge will be constructed again. There is no problem in the approach road on both sides. In this case, the construction of the same approach road will be completed.

